Thursday, January 8, 1948

Of course, we do forget, but I still hold to it that I never heard such a heavy thunderstorm in winter as the one which centered about Marlinton last Thursday night. Along after midnight came thunder claps to shake beds. As expected, the weather suddenly cooled back to the fine winter weather we have been enjoying so much the past several weeks.

– – –

You know the three rule days – January 1, 2 and 3. The ancients held the first day governs January, the second, February, and the third, March. So, look for cold rains and snow through the first month; plenty of winter in February; and a moderate, sunshiny March.

– – –

Ice flowed in the Greenbrier for several hours Friday morning, for the first break-up of the year. It was a surprise to see how much ice had formed.

– – –

Mack Brooks started in the sunshine for a trip to Charleston last Saturday. On the Cranberry and Kennison Mountains he encountered frost and sleet and ice. At Richwood the State Police advised him to turn back unless it was absolutely necessary for him to make the trip – the roads being so dangerous from ice. Back home again, he found a fine early spring like day.

WEDDINGS

Miss Betty Jo Perkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Perkins, of Marlinton, was married Monday, December 15, 1947, at the First Methodist Church in Washington, D. C., to John Buly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mitro Buly, of New Castle, Pennsylvania…

The groom served three years in the A. A. F. and was discharged with the rating of First Lieutenant.

Following a reception at the Twenty Four Hundred Hotel, the couple left for a western wedding trip…

– – –

George H. Vaughan, of Marlinton, and Miss Mary Jane Palmer, of Princeton, were married Wednesday, December 31, 1947, in Princeton.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Oda Gay announce the marriage of their daughter, Miss Kathleen, to Ray Omer Corbett, of Dunmore, on December 13, 147, at Monterey, Va.

The groom saw 37 months’ service in the European theatre of war…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Dency E. Sharp announce the marriage of their daughter, Betty Sue Sharp, to Oliver R. McPaters, son of Mrs. Abbie McPaters, of Marlinton, the wedding taking place at the Methodist parsonage at Lewisburg Thursday, December 25, 1947…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Allie E. Sheets, of Durbin, announce the engagement of their daughter, Rowena Alice Sheets, to Joseph K. Bryson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph L. Bryson, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Sanford Boggs, December 28, 1947, a son.

DEATHS

Mrs. Geneva Sharp Wooddell, aged 62 years, wife of Edgar B. Wooddell died Tuesday evening, December 30, 1947, at her home on Jerico Road. On Friday afternoon her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery, the service being held from the new church on Stony Creek.

The deceased was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lee Sharp. She is survived by her husband and their 10 children, Ada, Alice, Betty, Mrs. Lewis Dumire, Mrs. Clifford Barkley, Mrs. Vernon Diller, Melvin, Porter, Arch and Uriah.

– – –

Mrs. Anna Belle Clark Bruffey, aged 81 years, died December 28, 1947, at the home of her son, Dennis, at Nitro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Bruffey. Mrs. Bruffey is survived by five sons and three daughters… The funeral service was conducted in her home town of Richwood with interment in the Taylor Cemetery.

– – –

Otho E. Gum, aged 71 years, died at his home near Huntersville December 31, 1947. On Friday, the funeral was held from the Minnehaha Springs Methodist church. His body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery.

The deceased was a native of Highland County, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Gum.

– – –

William S. Gragg, 86, of Dunmore, died at Vago at the home of his son, Lockie, January 1, 1948. He was a member of Baxter Presbyterian church, where the funeral was conducted.

– – –

Services were held in the Durbin Methodist church Sunday afternoon, December 21, for Staff Sergeant William Watts.

Sergeant Watts was killed in the Battle of the Bulge, January 23, 1945. He was 20 years old. His body was first laid in the Henri Chapel Cemetery in Belgium.

Interment was made in the Arbovale Cemetery, with last military rites given by the Durbin Legion Post… He is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. C. Watts; two brothers and two sisters…