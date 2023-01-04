ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE:

THE CHILDREN OF: Civil Action No. 22-FIG-14

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, SR.

CYNTHIA D. BEVERAGE, Petitioners,

vs

DESTINY V. BEVERAGE

DAVID W. BEVERAGE, JR.

UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondents

THE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS

TO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP

To the Above Named Respondent: DESTINY V. BEVERAGE.

It appearing by affidavit filed in this action that the address of DESTINY V. BEVERAGE is unknown.

The Court orders the parties to appear on the 14th day of February 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court, January 3, 2023.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County

1/5/2c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will be conducting competitive examination testing for entry level Deputy Sheriff position(s). The written test will be given at the Pocahontas County Courthouse on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be between age 18 and 45. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Successful applicants shall become a resident of Pocahontas County within (6) months of their hire date.

Deputy Sheriffs are full-time benefited positions, including retirement, medical insurance, vacation and sick leave. Initial annual uncertified officer salary is $40,000, increased to $42,500 upon completion of Academy and increased to $45,000 after twelve months of Academy Certification. WV Certified Officers in good standing start at $42,500 and increased to $45,000 upon completion of twelve-month probationary period.

Applications may be obtained from the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Applications must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than the close of business on Friday, January 13, 2023. The applications may be dropped off or mailed to 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton WV 24954.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

12/29/2c

NOTICE

The West Virginia Legislature passed Rule 64CSR30 during the 2020 legislative session.

This rule allows county health departments to increase Fees for Permits.

These permits include, but are not limited to, the following: grocery store, restaurant, well, septic system, campground, mobile home park, lodging and childcare centers.

A copy of the fee schedule can be obtained at the Pocahontas County Health Department, located at 900 10th Avenue in Marlinton

The public is invited to comment, in writing, on the proposed fee schedule for 30 days. The deadline for written comments is Monday, February 9, 2023, at 4 p.m.

Any questions or comments may be addressed to Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

1/5/2c