Thursday, November 27, 1947

Mr. and Mrs. John Hively, of near Dunmore, have been notified by the War Department that the body of their son, Berlin, who gave his life in Germany, will be sent home within the next week.

– – –

Gilbert VanReenan, of Marlinton, has received notice that the body of his son, Glenn, who gave his life in Belgium, can be expected home within a week.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Clarence McComb received a tele-gram from Columbus General Distribution Depot No- vember 22, stating that the body of their son, Private Jamie Edgar McComb, who was wounded and died in France, on June 6, 1944, will arrive in Grafton in the near future for burial in the National Cemetery there.

FROM THE WAR DEPARTMENT

Colonel Turner R. Sharp, Commanding Officer of Philadelphia Quartermaster Depot explained that an operational lapse of time occurs between the arrival of deceased military personnel at the port and the final delivery to the next of kin. This lapse of time is due to the great care and reverence with which the caskets and shipping cases are unloaded from the ship, loaded onto the mortuary cars for delivery to the distribution center, and again unloaded at the center. Both at the port and at the distribution center, the shipping cases and caskets are carefully and thoroughly inspected to ensure that they are in good condition and ready for delivery to the next of kin.

Colonel Sharp further explained that to permit the fairest distribution possible, remains are delivered to the next of kin from the Distribution Center based on the order in which replies are received to telegraphic requests from the Center for confirmation of delivery instructions. However, every possible effort is made to expedite delivery of the remains of their loved ones.

WEDDINGS

On Saturday afternoon, November 8, 1947, at 2 o’clock, Miss Mabel Coch-ran, daughter of the late Will-iam Cochran and Mamie Silva Cochran, was united in marriage to Ralph J. Gooding, son of Mr. and Mrs. Guy F. Gooding, of Delaware, Ohio. The single ring ceremony was performed by Rev. Walter F. Plummer at the parsonage of the Sunbury Methodist Church.

Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Poage, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Faythe “Sally,” to Louis C. Woodrum, Jr., son of Mr. L. C. Woodrum and the late Mrs. Woodrum, of Huntington…

– – –

In a single ring ceremony performed Tuesday afternoon, October 21, 1947, at 3:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Marlinton, Miss Vinecia Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Will-iams, of Renick, became the bride of Carl L. Stanley, son of Mr. and Mrs. M. D. Stanley, of Beard, with Rev. Earle N. Carlson, officiating…

– – –

On Saturday afternoon, October 18, 1947, as the hands of the clock approached three, Mary Kay McCool, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M. C. Myers, of Sunbury, Ohio, was united in marriage to Clyde R. Cochran, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. W. G. Cochran, of Sunbury…

– – –

Announcement is being made of the marriage of Margaret Hope Hull, of Durbin, to Charles Lester Mallow, of Franklin. Rev. D. W. Ware performed the single ring ceremony at 4 o’clock on November 11, 1947, at the Methodist parsonage in Elkins…

DEATHS

Mrs. Lottie Burner Brown, 68, wife of Henry Brown, of Arbovale, died in a Beckley hospital Tuesday November 18, 1947. Burial was in the Arbovale Cemetery…

Otis McLaughlin, aged 68 years, of Cass, died Friday, November 21, 1947. His body was laid to rest in the McLaughlin family cemetery on Back Alleghany…

FIELD NOTES

The deer hunting season was last week in Virginia. A lot of bucks were killed in Bath County and some in Highland. William Akers, of Marlinton, got a fine 4-point buck in Highland, the first few hours of the first day.

On last Friday as Clark Baxter and the rest of the National forest road crew were coming up the North Fork of Cranberry, a big bear came off the mountain, crossed the road in front of the truck, splashed through the creek and then stood up on a log. He looked to be seven feet high, and to weigh 400 pounds or better. There was not a gun in the outfit. The men wanted to see how well the bear would stand his ground, so they walked toward him. Not a move did he make until one barked like a dog. The bear then eased himself down off of the log and went on up the mountain, in no great hurry.

Argile Arbogast saw one powerful big bear cross the road near the Beard cattle scales below Hillsboro Sunday night. The bear was just a few yards in front of the car. It was heading west, toward the Black Forest. The heavy rains of Sunday night and Monday washed out the scent to prevent a bear chase.

Uncle Bob Gibson, of Elk, reports bear still killing his sheep at his lower farm down near Slaty Fork.

J. Osborne Hill brought in a four-foot black snake Monday afternoon. He caught it here in Marlinton just above the stockyards. The thunder at noon woke up the snakes.