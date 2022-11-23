Thursday, November 26, 1897

WHAT A beautiful dispensation of nature it is that enables the barefooted boy these frosty mornings to chase the cow out of her warm, warm spot, where she has lain all night and, standing there, feel the grateful warmth about his feet! It is no great hardship to go barefooted in November if you are used to it. The boy’s first duty of a day is generally connected with the cows. In summer he must drive them to the milk-gap, and in the fall go to the fodder stack and after working in the frost awhile, his feet are aching to the bone. The cows get up reluctantly and stretch themselves, and the boy jumps into a “cow bed” with a whoop. Having sufficiently warmed himself, he finishes his work and breaks away for the house.

A PRISONER, named Sam Welch, who escaped from the Putnam county jail, has thought fit to apologize for doing so by postcard from Ohio. He said that it was the loneliness of the place which drove him to it. To keep from going mad he ran away. The county court of Putnam should provide some amusements for their prisoners or their jail will become a deservedly unpopular place. The numerous jail breakings in West Virginia are probably due to the motto of the State, “Mountaineers are ever free.”

EIGHT DEATHS and 268 injured players was the list of killed, wounded and missing for one week’s football playing in western Pennsylvania, where the game is deservedly popular. Yale defeated Princeton, and Pennsylvania, Harvard, last Saturday. No fatalities reported. West Virginia University defeats Bethany at Fairmont, score 30 – 0. Yeager kicked every goal. No loss of life, but a good deal of bloodshed.

LONDON has just experienced the most disastrous fire since the great fire of 1666. The fire started from an explosion of a gas engine. Twenty minutes elapsed before a fireman was on the scene. The fire was in the warehouse region. The loss is estimated to be at least $25,000,000. It is the largest fire the world has experienced since the great Chicago fire of 1872. The church of St. Giles, which contains the tombs of John Milton and John Fox, was badly damaged.

BUCKEYE

We are having cold and frosty nights.

Joseph Pennell has moved to his place, which he bought from R. E. Overholt.

There was a singing at the Hefner school house last Sunday, conducted by Prof. McKeever.

The hawks are takin’ John Atkison’s chickens.

There was a wood chopping at Mrs. Hannah McNeill’s last Saturday.

~ Grover

GILLESPIE

J. E. Burner caught a big coon last week.

G. B. Slavin will work at the Horton lumber camps this winter.

Wade Kelly is carrying the mail between Travellers Repose and Cheat Bridge.

We do not hear the report of fire arms in the woods this season. We suppose the game law is the reason.

A.S. Gillespie is teaching the Moore School; Elmer Moore, the Hoover School; and the Fill School is progressing nicely under the management of Miss Sula Burner.

H. C. Dickenson has removed to the Syd Collin’s house on the Staunton and Parkersburg Pike where he is engaged in merchandising. He is at Beverly this week buying goods.

~ U No Hoo

DUNMORE

Fine weather after the wild geese went south.

Renick Kerr returned from Egypt Saturday night last.

Chris and Jacob McLau-ghlin are off for Staunton this week.

L. E. Campbell killed a hog that weighed 385.

Hugh P. and his dog were in town a few days ago.

Some son of a hickory stole J. R. Warwick’s fine horse Thursday night.

The oyster supper will be held at Nottingham’s store Thursday night.

C. E. Pritchard claims to be a royal arch mason. He received the three royal bumping degrees from an old ram Saturday evening. Charlie says he doesn’t mind the balance of it after the initiation round.

~John Slikkhammer

BROWNS CREEK

We are having fine weather now – Indian Summer.

Corn shucking over, killing hogs and coon hunting is the order of the day.

J. E. McLaughlin is laid up with a very sore hand; something like erysipelas.

Sheldon Moore, of Browns Mt. is ahead in the way of big porkers, it tipped the beam at 371 pounds.

H. P. McLaughlin has the furlough which he got in Richmond, Va., on his return from prison in March 1865. A soldier with a furlough could draw rations at any place where the government had rations, and make such entry on the furlough. On this furlough is named Farmville, Lexington and Lynchburg…

S. R. Hogsett found a cap box in Sheldon Moore’s hacking a few days ago and on taking off the lid found that it contained thirteen cents in silver and copper coin. By taking the rust off the lid, the name Lillie McCarty was found. It probably has been lost near 30 years, as it is near that time since she lived there. She is now Mrs. Zack Webb, of Kentucky.

~ Uncle Bear