Thursday, November 13, 1947

BIG CORN

The champion corn raiser of this big area is Milburn Sharp, on the Jerico Road. He raises the Johnson corn which has been on the place since the season of 1810. He has carefully bred it up for forty seasons, and now he really has something.

One of the ears Mr. Sharp left at this office is full eleven inches long with eighteen rows of grain and more than forty grains to the row – about 750 grains in all. The middle circumference is nearly nine inches. In picking his corn for seed, Mr. Sharp does not take such large ears as the one he left here.

This season, a field of six measured acres on Mr. Sharp’s farm is figured to have produced over 1,200 bushels of ears.

HUNTERS ARE FUNNY

Mitchell, S. D. Chronicle

Sid Davidson in the Miner County Pioneer says, “Now that the hunting season is in full swing we think it is fitting that we print a column about hunters, so here goes:

Hunter are the funniest people, and do the darndest things!

To start with, hunters are a species of man who inhabit all parts of this country… There is no set size or color of this character – some are big, some small, some fat, some thin. Some are good, some are bad and in some ways and at times, they resemble a human being…

Here are a few ways to recognize a hunter: when a man yelps and hollers about his taxes, kicks when he buys a car license, cusses the sales and gas tax, but thinks nothing of buying his hunting license and duck stamp and pays two prices for shells – he’s a hunter.

His Sunday suit may be a little tight, and the seat may be shiny, but his hunting clothes, oh, they are the finest, the best he could get. They are just the right shade and fit him perfectly. Yep, he is a hunter. Five bucks for a dress shirt, why that’s outrageous – but ten bucks for a hunting shirt, ah, that is something different again. Truly, he is a hunter.

Getting up at six bells to work on the house, put on the storm windows or clean out the furnace, is absolutely ridiculous, why only a fool would do something like that – but again, it’s different to be up and rarin’ to go at the crack of dawn to go after ducks – why that is something worthwhile and there’s some sense to that…

The little woman has been after him for weeks to buy a new stove or refrigerator, but a few bolts, and a little repairing will keep the old ones running another year and, my goodness, he wouldn’t think of paying the prices they want for a new one anyway, but oh, when the old gun starts to wear, it’s perfectly ok to kick loose with $80 to $100 for a new one. Why, of course, you can’t hunt with a gun that isn’t working just right…

His wife will go on a shopping trip, bring home a new hat that cost $5, and show it to him, hoping he will adore it, but what does he do? Gives her the dickens for buying at that price, especially when she didn’t need it…

When the kids ask him to go out and play a little football, or to throw a few passes, and he can’t find the time or energy to do it, and anyway, that would be a waste of time.

But five minutes later, his pal drives up and has spotted some geese – he goes out, crawls on his belly for half a mile to get a shot at them, without a minute’s hesitation.

How do I know all these things?

Because I am one of those hunters…

God bless ‘em!

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John L. Combs, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry L. Harper, of Hillsboro, a son, named Henry Lee, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dick R. Griffin, of Baltimore, a son, named Calvin Zane.

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley McNeill, of Roanoke, Virginia, announce the birth of a daughter October 30, 1947. The little girl has been named Brenda Ann.

Born to Rev. and Mrs. Ralph C. John of Washington, D. C., a fine son on October 6. The baby has been named Douglas Prince John.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Douglas Hubard, of Norfolk, Virginia, a daughter, named Ann Mallory.

Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Carr announce the arrival of their little grandson, born October 25, named Donald Lee.

DEATHS

James Renick Ruckman, aged 86 years, of Mill Point, died at home Tuesday November 4, 1947; a son of the late James W. and Caroline Arbogast Ruckman. On Friday afternoon his body was laid to rest in the Ruckman Cemetery. His father was a Confederate soldier who died at Richmond while being exchanged as a prisoner of war.

– – –

Elihu Hutton Moore, aged 70 years, died at his home in Huntersville Wednesday, November 5, 1947. On Friday afternoon the funeral was held from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church with interment in Mountain View Cemetery. Mr. Moore was a son of the late Charles L. and Mary Martha McLaughlin Moore. He married Lola Kate McElwee… As a young man, Mr. Moore was thrown on his own resources to make his own way. Through persistent industry in his trade as a blacksmith and farmer, he became a man of affairs..

– – –

Philip Sheridan Cutlip, 79, died Sunday, November 9, 1947. He was a son of the late Abraham Cutlip, of Greenbrier county. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Susan Brock who preceded him in death 39 years ago. In 1919, he married Gertrude Adkins… On Monday afternoon his body was laid to rest in Emmanuel Church Cemetery near Lobelia, the service being held from the home in Riverside…

– – –

Mrs. Nebraska Jackson Simmons, aged 69 years, widow of the late Jacob E. Simmons; a daughter of the late Warwick Jackson, of Marlinton…

– – –

Mrs. Mattie Estelle Wooddell Wysong, aged 71 years, of Webster Springs; born at Greenbank, a daughter of the late William J. and Martha Jane Wooddell.