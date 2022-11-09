Mona K. Turner Mallory, 82, of South Charleston, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at home.

Mona loved shopping, dancing and spending time with lifelong friends, Mary Asseff and Mary Holstein. She loved spending time at the family’s camp in Seebert with friends, Elwood and Debbie Whitlock, Tim and Kelly Thompson and Greg and Cindy Taylor. Mona also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her high school classmates. Mona and Leo enjoyed riding their Harley Davidson for 11 years with friends, Larry and Michelle Cox and Donnie and Vicki Rose.

Over the years, Mona was employed by Steptoe & Johnson, Valley Bell and Union Boiler of Nitro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Margaret Turner; brother, Buddy Turner; sister, Snookie Schoolcraft; and son-in-law, Dick Barnard.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Leo Mallory; two daughters, Melanie Barnard and Tami Holbrook, and husband, Patrick; four grandsons, Richard and Benjamin Barnard, Joshua and Tyler Roberts; six great-grandchildren, Nellie and Mallory Barnard, Zailee, Sailor and Scout Roberts and Leo Barnard; sisters, Sally Molle and Jami Chandler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leo and the family wish to thank HospiceCare for their support and care of Mona.

To honor her wishes, there was no visitation or service.