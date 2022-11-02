Thursday, November 6, 1947

The big Halloween community party in Marlinton, sponsored by the Town Council, the Volunteer Fire Department and the schools was a big success. The attendance was large and everyone had a good time, with no next morning hangovers.

The big feature, of course, was the hundreds of children in the over dressed parade, with their masks and costumes. Pity the poor harassed judges who were put to the difficult chore of picking winners, when all deserved prizes.

I hear that all things worked out to the good at Durbin, too.

This worthwhile annual affair had to be discontinued during war times. Now it has come back bigger and better than ever. It is a gesture of friendship by organizations and business people of the town; the response of the people in the trade areas was most gratifying.

– – –

In repairing their home on Elk Mountain, Mr. and Mrs. Reed Gay found behind a ceiling a copy of The Pocahontas Times, dated Friday, May 27, 1898. It was addressed to Samuel Gay, Senior, and the handwriting was that of my father, the late Dr. W. T. Price.

A news piece of special importance was a graphic account of John and Andrew Moore seeing a big panther on the south fork of Cranberry, about a half mile up from the forks…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wolf, of Cass, a son, named Richard Allen.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Dunn, of Watoga, a daughter, named Martha Elizabeth.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Robrbugh, of Morgantown, a son, named George Daniel. The mother will be remembered in Marlinton as Miss Patty Stemple.

DIED

Mrs. Pearl Yeager, aged 70, died Wednesday, October 29, 1947, at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Mildred Seagraves, at Kayford, Kanawha County… On Saturday afternoon her body was laid in Mountain View Cemetery, the service being held from the Methodist Church…

The deceased was a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. P. M. Yeager, of Bartow. She became the wife of J. Walker Yeager, who survives…

For many years, Mrs. Yeager had employment in the Pocahontas County Court House as Deputy Clerk of the County Court. She was a faithful, efficient public servant, considerate and accommodating in the discharge of the duties of this important office.

– – –

James Alexander Sharp, aged 88 years, died at his home on the Jerico Road near Marlinton, Wednesday evening, October 29, 1947…

On Friday afternoon, his body was laid to rest in the family cemetery on Stony Creek, the funeral service being held from the New Church on Stony Creek.

The deceased was a son of the late John and Sally Johnson Sharp. He is the last member of a large family to be called. He married Nellie Wilfong, of Greenbank District, who preceded her husband many years since. Their sons are Elmer and Milburn; their daughters, Mrs. Mary Sharp, Mrs. Elizabeth Waugh and Mrs. Lena Bright, all of Marlinton. He has 41 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Thus is noted the passing of a prominent citizen and thoroughly good man. He came of pioneer stock and spent his entire life on the large farm on which he died. In religion, Mr. Sharp was a Methodist, never transferring his membership from the M. P. Church at Fairview. For many years he was a class leader and Sunday School superintendent.

THE GREENBRIER VALLEY

By Maurice Brooks

continued…

The river leaves Pocahontas at the only spot in the county which descends below the 2,000-foot contour. It flows for many miles in Greenbrier county, past the southern end of the Monongahela National Forest, near the rich bluegrass country of the Big Levels, through Caldwell and Ronceverte, along the northern border of Monroe county, past Alderson and Pence Springs. And so on to its confluence with the New, in Summers county.

As the valley becomes broader and the mountains more distant, the bordering vegetation changes. Yellow birch of the Highlands give way to river birch of more southern climes. Spruce and hemlock disappear, their places taken by oaks, walnut, sycamore, tulip and elm. Agriculture replaces lumbering. Yet, the essential quality of the valley and its people remains.

The Greenbrier Valley was settled largely by Scotch-Irish people who came into West Virginia from the Valley of Virginia, whose Scottish names are still there: McClung, Wallace, Campbell and McNeill. The settlers brought with them a tradition of good schools, the Presbyterian Church and a sense of freedom and personal independence which persists to this day.

When West Virginia met to decide whether or not it would leave the Union, delegates from the Greenbrier opposed secession. After they were outvoted, however, most of them cast their lot with the Old Dominion. Ties to Virginia and the South are still close. Yet, the region and its people have been outstanding in their contributions to the life of the new state.

Someday the American tourist will discover U. S. 219 south from Elkins, across Cheat Mountain, and down the Greenbrier Valley through Marlinton, Hillsboro, Lewisburg, Ronceverte and Union.

If there is a more satisfying drive in the state, I have yet to find it.