Thursday, November 2, 1972

Hulett Dolan, of Buckeye, stopped by the Times office Thursday to show us the big turkey he had just killed on Pritt Mountain. It weighed sixteen and a half pounds – if it had been fat it would have weighed over twenty. He has killed many turkeys, but this is the biggest.

On Friday, here came Charles B. McLaughlin, of Huntersville, and he had a twenty-eight pound turkey – fat as a butterball. He shot it on Browns Mountain, within an hour after leaving home.

Trip of a Lifetime

By Carrie Morrison

Since I could not take all my friends along, guess I should write a short account of my trip to the Holy Land for them. I want them to know I have returned and not too much the worse for the wear and tear of the trip.

We left J. F. K. Airport on September 18. What a thrill to be soaring along in a 747 B just above the clouds at the rate of 610 miles per hour along with 362 other passengers for 14 hours.

Having landed in Tel Aviv, a coastal city on the Mediterranean Sea, 28 of us crowded into an already overloaded bus for the Panorama Hotel, Jerusalem, where we were to stay for the next five days.

From here, we would take tours by bus with our English speaking guide and return to our hotel at night.

The greatest disappointment I had was to see so much desolate land where no blade of grass, no tree, no flower, can live without irrigation, 90 percent of Israel is a desert, Jericho being the largest oasis.

In spite of all the shortcomings it was wonderful to be in the places where Christ was born, lived and taught.

One of the places we visited was the Dome of the Rock where Solomon’s Temple once stood. This place is so sacred we took off our shoes. This was the most beautiful building we visited. It was visible from any place in Jerusalem with its gold colored dome.

We were in so many churches, one of which was the Church of Nativity, another one was where the Last Supper was taken.

We went through the Garden of Gethsemane which contained very old olive trees, which likely sheltered Jesus while he prayed.

On one of the tours, we went to the Dead Sea, which is 1,200 feet below sea level, the lowest place on earth, and is twenty-five percent salt. On this trip, we could see shepherds out on the hillside watching their flocks of sheep and goats as they ate the dry grass which grew in this desert land.

At the Garden Tomb we had a very impressive service which was near Golgotha and the Wailing Wall.

It is interesting to know that in the years of Jesus’ ministry His travels never took him more than 130 miles from Jerusalem.

A few of the many biblical places we visited on our 11-day tour were: The Sea of Galilee, where we took a boat ride; the Jordan River; Jacob’s Well, from which we got a drink; the Valley of Elah, where we picked up stones where David slew the giant; the City of Nazareth, where Jesus grew up; Caesarea, where Paul stayed for 18 months; and Cana, where the first miracle was performed.

On our return trip we came through Rome, Italy, where we took a midnight tour of the city.

The return flight across the snow capped Alps in Swit-zerland was a beautiful sight to behold. We stopped in Amsterdam to change planes and arrived at our destination about 4 p.m., a tired but happy group of people to be back in our good old U. S. A.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Lucabaugh, of Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, a son, named Nevin Edward.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cooper, of Dry Fork, a daughter. The mother is the former Donna Teter.

DEATHS

Kent Chesnut, 86, formerly of Frost, died October 31, 1972, in Hollywood, Florida. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Clarence Hunter Wilfong, 71, of Mill Creek, formerly of Durbin, a retired 42-year employee of Howes Leather Company at Frank. Burial in the Arbovale Cemtery.

Dr. William Howell Scarborough, 56, of Marlinton; born in Massachusetts, a son of William and Mary McNamara Scarborough. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Ira Ledford Workman, 79, of Hillsboro, a son of the late Pat and Lucy Workman. Burial in the Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Organ Cave.

Lonzo Blankenship, 64, of Frankford, a retired state road employee. Burial in Mountain Gate Cemetery near Renick.

Miss Creola Lane, 14, of Woodbridge, Virginia; born at Marlinton, a daughter of John H. and Dora Lane. Burial in Ruckman Cemetery.

Specialist Six Paul S. Stewart, 37, of Cass; Military Service and burial in the Deer Creek Cemetery in Cass.

Clarence McLaughlin, 73, of Homeworth, Ohio; born at Huntersville, a son of the late Amos and Mattie E. Gum McLaughlin. Funeral service and burial in Alliance, Ohio.