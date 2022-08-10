Thursday, August 14, 1947

Wilfong, State Star Farmer, 1947

Albert Wilfong, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wilfong, of Greenbank, was named State F. F. A. Star Farmer for 1947 at the annual banquet held in connection with the 19th annual State Convention, West Virginia Association Future Farmers of America at Jackson’s Mill.

Along with the honor went the Monogahela Power Company’s cash award of $125, presented by James I. Copeman, Agricultural Counselor for the power company.

Young Wilfong started his farming career when he enrolled in vocational agriculture at Greenbank High School in 1941. His first farming program consisted of three small enterprises which have been expanded during the past six years to a full-time partnership business with his father on their 1,074-acre livestock farm. Albert now has a one-third interest in the total farm business…

The Wilfong farm is considered one of the best livestock farms in West Virginia. Both Albert and his father are working to modernize the farm and home in every respect. Wide use of power equipment and electricity is now being made on the farm.

Young Wilfong has not confined all of his activities to farming. He has been an outstanding leader in his school and community. He has served as president of both his local F. F. A. Chapter and the Greenbrier Valley Federation; as 2nd vice president of the West Virginia Association, Future Farmers of America; and as a leader in his church and Sunday School. He is a member of the Pocahontas County Farm Bureau and a leader in the older youth group in his community.

Since graduating from high school in 1945, Albert has devoted full time to developing the home farm. He expects to make farming his life career. His high school vocational agriculture teach-er was David E. Smith, of Greenbank.

RETAIL GROCERS

A well-attended meeting of the Association of Pocahontas County Merchants was held at the courthouse last Wednesday night. The Board of Directors is J. E. Pritchard, John S. Hannah, J. M. Kane, Jr., James Michael, Archie Walker, Wilbur Sharp, W. L. Coyner, Dr. M. S. Wilson and T. B. Adkins. The officers are R. L. Right, president; R. D. Moore and Mrs. D. Orndorff, vice presidents; O. B. Curry, secretary and treasurer…

Dear Editor;

In case anyone is skeptical about Mr. Doyle’s experience of which you wrote about in a recent issue of the Times in connection with strange goings on in the sky, let me speak my piece in his defense.

Last September, on a clear cloudless day, my mother called my cousin Alice Ruckman and me out into the yard to gaze upon a most spectacular sight.

Up in the sky, as high as the eye could see, were silvery looking objects floating along with silvery streamers attached. They had the appearance of coming down from the sun and floating earthward. We stood there in amazement as great numbers of these objects passed over us and disappeared.

Then I noticed one or two of these coming down to the ground. I walked over to one and discovered it to be the feathery down of a thistle. But when it was high in the sky with the sun shining on it, it was magnificent and took on a glistening appearance. The streamers? They were spider webs. Yards and yards of spider web twisted and entangled with the thistle down, and when floating down from the sky with the sun’s rays reflecting from every strand took on a most weird appearance.

These “streamers” did not come within reach, but while we were looking up at the strange sights we saw a strand or two of spider web swinging from the top of the chimney to the top of a tree, and from the appearance of these, we knew the “streamers” to be the same thing, only more of them.

This was not a windy day, just a light breeze stirring, so we do not know why the thistle down came to be riding at such a high altitude, or where it picked up so much spider web. At any rate, it put on a performance to be remembered.

Sincerely yours,

Katherine R. McClure