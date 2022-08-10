ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 3, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14414

ESTATE OF: BERTHA LEE GALFORD

EXECUTOR: Kevin Gum

1684 Deer Field Drive SW

Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28469

ESTATE NUMBER: 14416

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN LEE REXRODE

EXECUTOR: Gene Charles Rexrode

4949 Wesley Chapel Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-9073

ESTATE NUMBER: 14417

ESTATE OF: DORIS S. HINER-MITCHELL

EXECUTRIX: Lynette H. Anderson

284 Halleck Road

Fairmont, WV 26554-8603

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 1, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

NOTICE TO TOWN OF DURBIN RESIDENTS

Notice is hereby given that the Durbin Town Council, having complied with the required First, July12, 2022, and Second, July 26, 2022, Readings of Chapter 2 – Housing, Building Regulations and Life Safety Ordinance, will move to the Third and Final Reading and Adoption of the Housing, Building Regulations and Life Safety Ordinance at its August 23, 2022 meeting.

Copies of the Housing, Building Regulations and Life Safety Ordinance in its entirety will be available to the public at the Durbin Public Library Wednesday, August 17, to Friday, August 19, during library operating hours.

Shreen Bailey, Mayor

Town of Durbin

