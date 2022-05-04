Thursday, May 8, 1947

Private Elmer Arbogast is serving in the armed forces in Tokyo, Japan, with the 8th Engineer Squadron, 1st Cavalry Division… He landed in Yokohama January 24 and was then moved to the 8th Engineers in Tokyo. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Arbogast, of Bartow.

– – –

J. O. Kellison, from over Jacox way, only got eight foxes this year. The continuous snows of February and March interfered with his business. His record of over a thousand foxes in about 33 years still stands.

WVU Team Wins

First prize in the inter-collegiate Livestock Judging Contest, held in Clemson, South Carolina, was won by the West Virginia University team. Sherman Beard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beard, of Hillsboro, was declared the high point man. Thirty contestants, representing the agricultural colleges of six states, participated in this contest, with V. P. I. winning second place…

We are very proud that it was another Pocahontas county boy who brought home the honors to his state.

Hillsboro High School Class of 1947

Sylvia Barcroft, Mary Dalton, Louverne Dameron, Clara Hayes, Pauline Hill, Helen Jackson, Jane Kershner, Gladys Waugh, Opal Wooddell, Price E. Boblett, Phillip Bowyer, Jack Clutter, Melvin Hill, Wallace Kershner, Billy McCarty, Conrad Snedegar, Melvin Rose, Smith Vaughan and John LaRue.

They Might, At That

“Where are you taking that umbrella stand?” Mrs. White demanded when she saw her husband lugging the heavy container, filled with umbrellas, to the back of house. “I thought you were going to help me clean the house for the party tonight. The guests will be here in a few hours.”

“Yes, I know, dear,” he grunted, “but I want to hide these umbrellas before they get here.”

“Are you accusing our guests of planning to steal the umbrellas?” she exclaimed.

“You never can tell,” he said. “They might recognize ‘em.”

ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCED

Mr. and Mrs. A. J. McQuain, of Elkins, announce the engagement of their youngest daughter, Mary Margaret, to William Killeen Moore, son of Mrs. Margaret Moore and the late Frank Moore, of Marlinton… Mr. Moore spent 34 months with the United States Navy in the South Pacific…

DEATHS

Mrs. Eula Gladys Howard, age 39, of Huntersville, died at her home Friday, May 2, 1947, after an illness of several months.

She is survived by her husband, Marion C. (John) Howard, and their nine children: seven daughters, Mrs. J. B. Hanson, Mrs. B. B. Gum, Juanita, Jennie, Betty and Luna, at home, and Mrs. Herbert H. Sharp, of Louisville, Kentucky; and two sons, Harry and Buddie, at home. She is also survived by her mother, Mrs. Pearl Rose, of Buckeye, two brothers, Norman B. Rose, of Buckeye, and Leslie Rose, of Hillsboro…

The funeral service was conducted at the Swago Church and burial was made in Mountain View Cemetery.

Acting pallbearers were Pat Duncan, Walter Graham, James Miller, Austin Duncan, Herold Thomas, Lanty Landis, Joseph Hiner and William Buckley. Members of the Swago Farm Women’s Club were the flower bearers.

– – –

Mrs. Madaline Shinaut Lovelace, aged 35 years, wife of Stanley Lovelace, died Friday, April 25, 1947, at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. P. Shinaut, of Marlinton. She had been an invalid for several years. On Sunday, her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery… She is survived by her husband and their three children, James D., Clytie Joan and Herald F.; and a sister, Mrs. Leo Davis.

Thus is noted the passing of a young wife and mother who bore her long invalidism with the patience becoming her abiding faith in her Redeemer and Saviour.

– – –

George R. Harris, prominent Braxton County Farmer, whose six sons are identified with colleges and schools of the state, died Friday, April 25, 1947, at his home near Sutton… Surviving are his wife, Mrs. Nannie Harris; six sons, A. E., professor at Marshall college; Virgil, principal of Greenbank high school; Ray, biology professor, Concord State college; Stanley, superintendent of the Deaf and Blind school in Romney; Ernie, principal of Sutton high school; and Earl, of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Morgantown university; two daughters, Mrs. R. B. Jackson and Miss Grace Harris…