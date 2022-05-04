Christina “Chris” Lambert, age 79, of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Harrisonburg, Virginia, surrounded by family.

Chris was cared for by her daughter, Cheryl Nottingham, the last several months under hospice care.

Born August 25, 1942, in Cass, she was a daughter of the late Mary Bradley Lucas and Leo Lindsay.

She was previously married to Allen “Doc” Nottingham, of Dunmore, and then to Lowell “Bal” Lambert, who preceded her in death June 12, 2015.

Chris grew up in Cass, and attended Green Bank High School and Nursing School in Elkins. She worked as a nurse at various hospitals including Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Marlinton and Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital in Ohio, as well as several nursing homes in Ohio and Maryland.

Her nursing career wasn’t limited to hospitals, Chris was a kind and generous person who was always willing to open her home to those who needed a helping hand and a little care – be it family, friends or co-workers. She enjoyed the springtime “mess of ramps,” fresh garden vegetables, playing cards with friends and the steamed crabs from the Chesapeake Bay.

Mom, your crab cakes will certainly be missed!

Chris is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Nottingham, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; step-daughter, Laura Lambert, of Henderson, Nevada; two sons, Charles “Chuck” Nottingham, of Arbovale, and Steve Nottingham, of Riverton; four grandchildren, Courtney Hartman and Dustin Nottingham, both of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Derek Hart- man, of Bridgewater, Virginia, and Westley Nottingham, of Watertown, New York; three great-grandchildren, Allie Hartman, Bastian Nottingham and Alyss Nottingham.



Chris’s final wishes were for cremation with her ashes spread among the flowers on her family’s farm near Cass.

Her dedication and remembrance will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Harrisonburg, Virginia, or to the American Cancer Society.

