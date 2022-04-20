Thursday, April 24, 1947

Our Men in Service

Private James Y. Pritchard, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Pritchard, of Dunmore, was recently assigned to the 21st Infantry Regiment, a unit of the 24th Infantry Division. The 24th Division, known as the “Victory” Division, is occupying Kyushu, southernmost of the Japanese home islands…

– – –

Frank W. Slavin, 35, chief fire controlman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl W. Slavin, of Marlinton, is serving aboard the destroyer USS Hugh Purvis, which is on a visit of courtesy to Antwerp, Belgium.

The Purvis is one of two destroyers accompanying the light cruiser USS Wilkes-Barre, which is carrying Admiral Richard Lancing Conolly and his staff on the visit.

During the visit the officers and enlisted personnel will have parties and dances held in their honor in the city of Antwerp.

WEDDINGS

Miss Darie Katherine Arbogast, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Arbogast, of Bartow, became the bride of Golden Leon Arbogast, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Arbogast, of Dunmore, on Friday, March 28, 1947… Mr. Arbogast is a veteran of World War II.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dewey Jones, of Elkins, are announcing the marriage of their daughter, Irene, to Lloyd E. Kisner, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Loyld E. Kisner, of Frank… The groom served in the Army Air Force for three and a half years, spending one and a half years overseas…

DEATH

Robert S. Williams, aged 28 years, died Sunday night, April 20, 1947, of burns received in an oil explosion, resulting in a fire which destroyed his father’s house in Durbin, April 8. His body was laid to rest in the family plot in the Arbovale Cemetery… He was a survivor of the infamous Bataan Death March.

Mrs. Emma Jane Symes, aged 69 years, wife of Lee Symes, died Thursday, April 17, 1947. Her body was laid to rest in the Droop Church Cemetery.

James H. Smith, aged 65 years, filling station operator at Thornwood, died Thursday, April 17, 1947.

Marshall L. Isbell, aged 67 years, died at his home in Covington, on April 14, 1947. He was a native of Hillsboro.

Mrs. Sarah Ann Eliza Beal, aged 85 years, a daughter of Soloman and Elizabeth Stalnaker Wamsley. On December 18, 1879, she was united to marriage to John T. Sharp, who, on March 15, 1899, was killed by a falling limb. To this union was born eight children: Ernest O., Emmett L., Roy E., Earlie G., Everett W. Sharp. Mrs. Ada Wood. Alva and Ella preceded her in death.

In 1904, she married J. M. (Rene) Beal…

FIELD NOTES

The other nice morning, my friend, William Crigger, was basking in the sun at the White Rock fire tower on top of the Beaver Lick. He heard footsteps approaching. It was with great satisfaction Mr. Crigger saw two fine and fat wild turkey hens come into the trail. Right under the tower, the turkeys stopped for several minutes to engage in animated conversation. Then they started off in the direction of the Sharp field and spring. Last year a wild turkey hen hatched and raised her young at this place.

– – –

The black ducks are back on the Greenbrier river below Marlinton, several pairs strong. Last year, these ducks raised about a hundred young ones between Knapps and Swago Creeks. It looks like they are fixing to go to housekeeping again…

This duck has its nest in bogs, meadows or brush land. It is expected to begin to lay about the last week in April…

While the wild mallard is a very shy fowl, it soon loses this fear in captivity. It is the progenitor of the tame mallard…

This reminds me of the experience with mallards at Watoga State Park. Someone had the idea the presence of wild ducks on the lake would add interest. A few pairs of mallards were brought. They did remarkably well, and the many ducklings were favored and fed by visitors. What pests they proved to be when the lake was opened for fishing. They not only splashed around the boats but proceeded to catch baited hooks thrown out for fish.