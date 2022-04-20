Jeffrey Lynn Miller, 47, passed away at his home in Warren, Ohio, Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Born June 25, 1974, in Warren, Ohio, he was a son of Winters and Betty Miller.

He loved to listen to music, enjoyed watching old shows on TV, watching his children play sports and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Miller.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia; his children, Jared Winters Miller, Jaden Summers Miller and Jenson Elizabeth Miller, all of Warren, Ohio; siblings, Linda Stantial (Tim), of Warren, Ohio, and Patricia Roberts (Ralph), of Southington, Ohio.

A caring cremation has taken place.

Caring and professional arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Condolences may be shared at statonborowskifuneralhome.com