Thursday, April 17, 1947

The past week, there have been in Pocahontas County a number of state trappers who have been working on the control of fox and wildcats in the Cranberry area near the Prison Camp. They have been trying out some new ways of killing foxes and wildcats, which as yet cannot be made public. The system is being used in Ohio and Pennsylvania with very good success.

– – –

Private James E. Biggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Biggs, is home with an honorable discharge after serving two years with the United States Army in Alaska. Mr. and Mrs. Biggs had three sons who served in World War II, William, Richard and James.

– – –

John G. Beard, the veteran railroad man, was checked in on Monday as agent at Marlinton station to succeed C. K. Levisay, who was recently transferred to Hot Springs, Virginia.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Groseclose and sons, Freddie and Dickie, of Washington, D. C., spent Easter with Mrs. Groseclose’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. B. M. VanReenan.

– – –

Ann and Timmy Shortt, of Ronceverte, spent the Easter holidays with their grandmother, Mrs. R. S. Rose.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. O. E. Welder and sons, Bobby and Ever-ette, accompanied by Miss Anna Lee Landis, spent the weekend with relatives in Summers county.

– – –

Mrs. Ira Clendenen and sons, William and Bobby, spent Easter with her sister-in-law, Mrs. Annie McCoy, at Richwood.

– – –

Mrs. Lucy Sheets and Jane Sheets, of Hillsboro, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Morrison and children, Sam and Carolyn, of Stanaford, and S. W. Moye, of Beckley, were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gibson at Huntersville.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde E. Bussard and daughters, Margaret Ella and Mary Rachel, Mr. and Mrs. Julian Lockridge and daughter, Julia, and Mrs. James P. Shisler, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Leo Dever and W. L. Dever were guests of Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Sharp at a “sugar stir” given on Saturday morning.

McLaughlin – Good

The Cass Presbyterian Church was the scene of the marriage Saturday afternoon, April 5, 1947, of Miss Permilla Edith Good, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter G. Good, to Paul Frederick McLaughlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred F. McLaughlin, all of Cass… The groom was in the Navy for three years and is employed by the C & O Railroad Company.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Percy F. (Bus) Long, of Cass, a son. This is their third child and third son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Taylor, of Dunmore, a daughter, named Connie Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Sampson, of Stony Bottom, a daughter, named Sharon Grace.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frederick LaRue, of Hillsboro, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Burgess, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dewey McLaughlin, of Cloverlick, a son, named Lee Arter McLaughlin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James H. Boggs, of Caldwell, a son, named James H. Boggs, Jr. The mother is the former Miss Vida Carr, of Marlinton.

DEATHS

Frederick Pritchard, aged 67 years, died at his home at Dunmore Saturday, April 12, 1947. He had been in failing health for some time but the end came unexpectedly as he was going about his affairs. On Monday afternoon the funeral was held from the Baxter Church… His body was laid in the family plot in the Dunmore Cemetery.

He was the son of the late Colonel S. C. and Mary McAllister Pritchard. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Bessie Baxter Pritchard, and their son, Frederick, of Charleston…

Our county could boast of no better citizen than Fred Pritchard – an honest, upright Christian gentleman…

– – –

Mrs. Grace Beverage Puffenbarger, aged 68 years, wife of Kenny Puffenbarger, died at her home in Durbin, April 4, 1947. Her body was laid to rest in the family cemetery in Highland county. Besides her husband, she is survived by their two sons, Julian C. and Edwin B. Her brother is Harper Beverage of Bartow.

– – –

Aunt Jennie Jordan aged about 90 years, widow of the late Aaron Jordan, died at her home near Huntersville Tuesday, April 8, 1948. On Saturday, her body was laid in the family cemetery.