Thursday, April 13, 1972

A loon was a morning visitor to the doorway of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Lewis in Hillsboro Saturday. Mrs. and Mrs. Bert Sheets brought the bird to the river. Mr. Sheets was wearing heavy welding gloves as the loon’s bill is a dangerous weapon. It pecks through a heavy cardboard box with the greatest of ease. The bill is so constructed that it serves as a spear for catching and holding slippery fish, the bird’s chief diet.

The loon cannot rise from land, and takes wing with difficulty even from water, needing lots of flapping and some wind to assist it, but once in the air its flight is swift. It is clumsy and awkward on land, its feet located far to the rear of its body.

The loon performed its weird mournful cry for its audience.

HOME DEMONSTRATION CLUB

The Big Flats Home Demonstration Club met March 13 at the home of Mrs. Ernest Friel, with Mrs. Friel as hostess and Mrs. Hulda Friel as co-hostess. Thirteen members, three children and Extension Agent Betty Rae Weiford were in attendance.

The meeting was brought to order by our president, Mrs. Sterling Menefee, with devotionals and reading, “Bread of Life,” by Mrs. Hulda Friel, poems by three club members, and the song, “In the Garden.”

A very interesting lesson was given by Mrs. Weiford on “Constructive Confrontation;” old and new business was discussed, and the meeting was adjourned, followed by delicious refreshments by the hostesses.

– – –

The Big Flats Home Demonstration Club met April 2 at the Central Union Community Center with Mrs. Flossie Campbell as hostess and Mrs. William Phillips as co-hostess, with thirteen members attending.

The meeting opened with devotionals and prayer, poems were read by most all of the club members, followed by singing “Kneel at the Cross;” the lesson, “Helping Youth Face Today’s Problems,” was led by Mrs. Hulda Friel. Plans were discussed for serving Saturday and Sunday during Pioneer Days at the firehouse.

All of our club members have worked very hard this past year on our main project, the Community Center, on which much progress is now being made.

After the meeting adjourned games were played and delicious refreshments were served by our hostesses.

BIRTHS

Born to U. S. N. Yeoman and Mrs. James Gragg, of Bartow, a son, named James Allen, Jr.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Daniel, of Lewisburg, a daughter, named Kelley René.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ella I. Bussard, 72, of Huntersville; born at Mingo, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Ware. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Henry Lee Stokes, 81, of Durbin; former mayor of Durbin and a retired farmer. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.