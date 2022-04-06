Thursday, April 10, 1947

FIELD NOTES

Last Sunday, Charles Edward Hogsett, son of Mrs. Charles Hogsett, aged 11 years, of Mill Point went to the spring for a pail of water. The day was fine and he was in no hurry. He sat on a fence to enjoy the sun and play with his pet pigeon. The pigeon was perched on the head of his master when a murderous little blue tail hawk came as a streak down out of the sky to strike that pigeon dead. The hawk went to the ground with its prey and Eddie scared it away. The pigeon could hardly have known what hit it.

Several nights last week householders in the Courthouse part of Marlinton were disturbed by the humanlike cries of a varmint over on the wooded sides of Buckley Mountain. Put it down as a wild cat or bay lynx; there are plenty of them in this mountain.

Early Saturday morning, Alfred McNeel telephoned in from Hillsboro that a good sized beaver had been surrounded and caught in G. D. Beard’s barn lot, and what to do with it. The game protectors were given due notice, and they took the wanderer and put him back in a water course.

WEDDINGS

Gibson – Sheets

Mrs. Lucy Sheets, of Hillsboro, announces the marriage of her daughter, Miss Alice Sheets, to Mr. Richard Gibson, son of Mrs. Sherman Gibson, of Hun-tersville, and the late Mr. Gibson.

The double ring ceremony was performed Friday eve-ning, March 21, 1947, by the Rev. R. W. Long, pastor of the Christian church at his home in Clifton Forge, Virginia…

– – –

O’Brien – Calhoun

Mrs. Neva Wilfong, of Huntersville, announces the marriage of her daughter, Betty Jean Calhoun, to Albert O’Brien, of Cass.

The ceremony was performed at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Meeks on Saturday, March 1, 1947, at 4:00 p.m. by the Rev. Quade R. Arbogast, of Greenbank…

The groom is a veteran of World War II having served three years in the Navy.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. A. E. Sheets, of Durbin, announce the marriage of their daughter, Melvina Belle Sheets, to Henry Shinaberry, of Durbin, son of Mrs. Leona Meeks, which took place in Warm Springs, Virginia, Friday, February 28, 1947…

The groom served two and a half years in the Army in the South Pacific.

DEATHS

Annie Belle Wooddell, departed this life Saturday, March 22, 1947, aged 59 years.

She is survived by her father, B. F. E. Wooddell, of Green Bank…

Her beloved mother preceded her in death two years ago and it is by her side she rests on a beautiful knoll overlooking her childhood home beneath the sheltering pines.

Mrs. Nettie Ann Clemons McNeill, aged 82 years, widow of the late Jonathan McNeill, died at the home of Mrs. Willis McKeever on Swago Tuesday, April 1, 1947. On Friday afternoon her body was laid in the Ruckman Cemetery near Millpoint.

SENIOR PLAY

Tempest and Sunshine

Marlinton High School

Friday, April 11, 1947

The entire action of the play takes place on the Middleton plantation in Kentucky. Here Joshua Middle- ton and his wife, Nancy, live with their two daughter, Julia, whom Joshua has nicknamed “Tempest” because of her fiery nature, and Fanny, whom he calls “Sunshine” because she is so sweet and lovable.

Tempest is inclined to be envious of Sunshine because Joshua is always holding the latter up to her as a model of all that is fine and good. When young Dick Wilmot comes to Kentucky to teach school, he is inclined to like Sunshine, but Tempest makes up her mind to attract his attention and does so. Sunshine does not care for him except as a friend, and Tempest exerts all her force and succeeds in winning a proposal from young Wilmot.

Suddenly there arrives upon the scene a handsome young physician from New Orleans, named George Lacey. He is brought to the Middleton home by Mrs. Carrington, a widow who is socially inclined.

Dr. Lacey is attracted by Sunshine’s beauty and innocence and sees what a splendid character she possesses. He falls in love with her and asks her to become his wife. Whereupon Tempest loses all interest in young Wilmot and falls desperately in love with Dr. Lacey.

How she contrives to make Sunshine think Dr. Lacey is fickle; how she tricks the doctor into a proposal of marriage; how circumstances bring about a thoroughly repentant Tempest, all add to the sustained suspense of the play.

The cast of characters includes the following members of the Senior Class; Herbert Johnson, Mary Lou Calhoun, Joan Overholt, Helen Simmons, Delma Kennedy, Lee Hively, Fran-ces Curry, Julian Shrader, Jean Moore, Mabel Robinson, Elton Underwood and Grace Rogers.