Dwaine Allan Elza, 59, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.

Born January 29, 1963, in Marlinton, he was a son of James Franklin Elza and Charlotte Wolfe Elza.

Dwaine graduated from Troy Baptist Church School and attended Warren Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver and loved riding his Harley. He was a loyal member of Trumbull Moose Family Lodge No. 186 in Warren, Ohio. He will also be remembered for his ability to organize social events.

He was preceded in death by a step-brother, John Weddle; and step-mother, Maxine Elza.

He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Wolfe Elza, of Green Bank: father, James Franklin Elza, of Warren, Ohio; sisters, Denise Ann Burns, and husband, John, of Marlinton; Janet Lea Bradshaw, of Tennessee; brother, Eric Daniel Elza, of Green Bank; half-sisters, Jeanne Keegan-Furham, of Dundalk, Maryland; Nicole Parker, of Leavittsburg, Ohio; and step-brother, Duane Weddle, of Leavittsburg, Ohio.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Dave Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, 2022, from noon until time of service.

