Thursday, March 27, 1947

NEW DENTIST

Dr. J. M. Mallow, of Petersburg, has opened a dentist office in the Rexrode building. He is a recent graduate of the University of Maryland. Upon graduation, he went into the Army. After 15 months’ service in the Philippines, he was retired. He held the rank of Captain in the Medical Corps.

BUS BURNS

The Marlinton to Richwood bus of the Reynolds Bus Company was destroyed by fire on the Swago Hill last Sunday morning. No one was hurt. It is not known how the fire started, though it was first noticed in the rear where the engine was located.

SEA GULLS

Monday morning, neighbors called or came to tell me of the flock of sea gulls feeding on the river. There were eight or ten of the big, beautiful white birds. They would float downstream and fly back as far as the tannery, to float and sail around. Occasionally these gulls are to be seen on the river after a storm like we had Sunday night. Checking the book, I put them down as herring gulls by reason of size, 24 inches long, and black tip of wings.

SWEETED PONE

Dear Mr. Price;

Will you please print in your paper the recipe for “Sweetened Pone?” I had this recipe by a Pocahontas county cook – the best in the world – but lost or loaned it to someone who failed to return it. I thoroughly enjoy reading The Times.

Thanking you in advance,

Most Sincerely, Mrs. L. A. Livesay, White Sulphur Springs.

SWEETENED CORN PONE

Mrs. John G. Beard recipe.

Sift two quarts of water ground cornmeal, one cup of flour and one teaspoon of salt in a stone crock. Pour on about 1 1/2 pints boiling water, then warm water, stirring all the time, just until the meal is moistened and a stiff dough is formed. Cover closely with cloth and lid and keep in very warm place overnight. It should be started about the middle of the afternoon. In the morning, add one cup buttermilk with one teaspoon soda dissolved in it, and two teaspoons salt and two table- spoons sugar.

Bake in a well-greased Dutch oven in a slow oven about 300º from three to four hours. Let the pone get cold, them slice and steam until very hot.

FIELD NOTES

Just for the sake of the record, let it here be stated that the Greenbrier River cleared itself of ice on Friday, March 14. This is the latest date by six days for ice to be out of the Buckley Eddy at the mouth of Swago in over 125 years, according to the record kept by the Buckley family.

– – –

Johnny and Clyde Mullins, of Williams River, had good luck last Saturday morning, for in their traps they found a wild cat, a red fox and a gray fox. The price of fur is down, but the wild cat and the gray fox carried a bounty of $4 each. The traps were set down by the Deadwater. The boys have sold right at $100 worth of fur this season.

– – –

Again for the sake of the record, red wing black birds were at Marlinton on Thursday morning, March 20.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hamrick, of Cass, announce the marriage of their daughter, Ernestine, to Ivan Clarkson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Clarkson, also of Cass… Mr. Clarkson recently received his honorable discharge from the Armed Forces. He spent three years in the Pacific war zone.

BIRTH

Mr. and Mrs. Shad McLaughlin announce the birth of an 8 pound, 9 ounce son, named John David, on Tuesday, March 18, 1947.

DEATHS

Mrs. Verdie Clark Mann, 78, of Hillsboro, widow of the late William Mann, died March 22, 1947… On Monday afternoon her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery. She was a daughter of the late Samuel and Ann Lewis Clark.

Mrs. Mann was a teacher in the schools of Pocahontas county for about fifty years. She was ever busy in community and church endeavors. For a lifetime, she had been a professing Christian and a working member of the Presbyterian Church. Many people will regret the passing of this truly good woman.

– – –

Jacob Beverage Simmons, 76, of Watoga, a son of the late Joseph and Hannah Simmons. He was united in marriage to Miss Birdie McClure, also of Watoga…

Burial was in the Marvin Chapel cemetery. Pall bearers were: Herold Simmons, Rodney Hoover, Mike Dunn, Morgan McClure, John Hayes and Herbert McClure. Honorary pall bearers were: B. C. Hayes, Bernard Totten, Walter Arbogast, Forrest McClure, Fred Ruckman, Ralph Arbogast, Benton Smith, Lanty Heavener and Joe Kramer…

SOME LOCAL HISTORY

Dear Mr. Price:

I note in your last issue of The Times that it is not clear to me as to whether Mr. Ewing or Mr. Napthalem Gregory was the one that did the trading of a bear trap to Mr. Moses Moore.

I now have a bear trap in my possession which I bought from Mr. C. P. Collins many years ago, and I was informed that this trap was exchanged in or about the 1870s for a large plot of land on Knapps Creek, including many farms of today in and around the Moore land. Dr. Collins of White Sulphur Springs may be able to give us more information on this trap. I have heard my great-great-grandmother, Mrs. Ellen Knapp Buzzard, speak of the trap, also of Napthalem Gregory. It runs in my mind that Mr. Gregory was related to Mrs. Buzzard. I think the old Price history can give this information. I am sorry I don’t own one of the histories. Mrs. Sam Barlow has one that I have read a little. I would like very much to buy one as it gives a lot of information about my forefathers settling in and around Glade Hill and Clover Creek.

Harry Shinaberry,

Huntersville, W. Va.