Robert Kiser Conner, 78, of Arbovale, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born November 18, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, he was a son of the late Russell and Mary Evelyn Kiser Conner.

Robert was a self-employed carpenter.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Terrie Anna Connor.

He is survived by his daughters, Rachel Anne Ramsbottom, of Burlington, North Carolina, Ruth Mary Weese, of Martinsburg, Rebekah Naomi Connor Woodford, of Durbin, Anna Evelyn Carroll, of Beckley, and Sarah Linda Stephens, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Lee Nolan, James Weese, Connor Carroll, Terra Stephens and William “Pat” Woodford III; sister, Myrna Hinkle, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; and brother, Richard Connor, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Per Robert’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

