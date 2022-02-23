Thursday, February 27, 1947\r\n\r\nTHE WEATHER\r\n\r\nFor the sake of the record, let it be put down that about sixteen inches of snow fell on Thursday, February 20, 1947. The snow began about daylight. By noon, it was seen roads were likely to be blocked and all schools were dismissed until Monday morning. Even then some buses hung up on the snow, and in some instances children had to walk home through the storm, a distance of several miles.\r\n\r\nThen the wind came on to blow, drifting the roads full at exposed places. On Sunday, it was necessary for the school authorities to continue the school closure until Wednesday morning.\r\n\r\nThis has been an old fashioned spell of weather, with the temperature well below freezing each day and the wind blowing most of the time.\r\n\r\nThe coasting has been excellent. The hill on 8th street from Hamilton addition down, was set aside for coasting and how they have slid\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMoody Moore, of Browns Creek is a close observer of natural phenomena. As he travels around he keeps a weather eye out to observe what is to be seen. He seldom overlooks a bet either. The other day he was down the creek from his residence. The fresh fallen snow was about six inches deep, soft and light, like down. He saw some movement in the feathery snow. Imagine his surprise when he kicked out three live, flopping bass. Looking for sign, he found where a mink had been catching fish, traveling under the snow to deposit them back of the bank for a good feed when he had caught enough. Moody and his dog then got busy; trailing the mink under a rock heap, and finally digging him out. A fifteen dollar mink skin is no bad day\u2019s work for anybody.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThree head of elk, a bull and two cows, arrived by express one day last week for the Standard Ultramarine Company. They were put with the rest of the elk the company owns at their Alleghany Club House at Minnehaha Spring. The elk were shipped from Dixon, Montana, by the Fish and Wild Life Service. The gross billing weight was 2,560 pounds. At a guess, this would put the average net weight of the animals at about 600 pounds each.\r\n\r\nSPOTLIGHTING STATE LEADERS\r\n\r\nThe Gentleman from Pocahontas County\r\n\r\nThe Hon. June McElwee, whom the people of Pocahontas have chosen for six consecutive terms to serve them in the legislature, has found out by this time what Thomas Jefferson meant when he said: \u201cWhen a man assumes a public trust, he should consider himself public property.\u201d \r\n\r\nIf he doesn\u2019t, the people of Pocahontas do. Every two years his constituents call on him for further service, until he has come to be an institution in the legislature, and certainly a state leader, by virtue of ability of a high order as well as by virtue of long service\u2026\r\n\r\nThere is an ineffable sweetness about the man that always reminds us of the June in his name\u2026 \r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Maggie J. Gladwell, 80, widow of the late George P. Gladwell, of near Hillsboro. Burial in the Thornrose Cemetery, in Staunton, Va.\r\n\r\nRites were held yesterday for Lannes William Orndorff, who was killed in an automobile accident in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, while on a business trip\u2026 He was born in Arbovale, the son of Oscar and Nebraska Gumm Orndorff. Interment was in Huntington Rural Cemetery in Huntington.\r\n\r\nMrs. Jenny Elizabeth Hill, wife of L. C. Hill, died at her home in Frankford at the age of 81. The funeral was conducted from the home. Burial was in Rosewood Cemetery in Lewisburg.\r\n\r\nMrs. Magnolia Sutton Sheets Carpenter, aged 81, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. William Graham, in Oak Hill. On Monday afternoon her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery. Mrs. Carpenter\u2019s maiden name was Sutton. She was twice married, first to the late John Will Sheets, and then to the late John Wesley Carpenter\u2026\r\n
