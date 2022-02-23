<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Obit.-Michael-Porter.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="222" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85574" \/>\r\n\r\nMichael was loved by many . . .\u00a0\r\n\r\nMichael J. Porter was born October 25, 1971, in Huntington, a son of W. Joseph and Catherine Porter. \r\n\r\nHe attended Huntington High School, just like his father and grandfather before him. Michael earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Marshall University and went on to get his Master of Business Administration.\u00a0 Michael\u2019s love for math and numbers led him on a journey to North Carolina, where he earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation, a rigorous three-test course. When he returned to West Virginia, he began teaching in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, encouraging his students to think \u201coutside the box\u201d for solutions to problems and to not let difficulties prohibit their advancement.\u00a0 To encourage students in the rural area to pursue continuing education, Michael set up the \u201cMichael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund.\u201d \r\n\r\nGraduating students in Po-cahontas County can apply for the scholarship through the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation.\r\nWhether you knew Mich-ael as a son, brother, cousin, nephew, baseball player, soccer player, Knight of Columbus, TNBC member, honor- ary Tygart camper, \u201c9-gallon pin\u201d blood donor, teacher, friend, Mr. Sir, neighbor or Vern, he will live on in our hearts. \r\n\r\n\u201cShine an ever-lovin\u2019 light on me.\u201d\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the American Red Cross or contributing to the Michael J. Porter STEM Scholarship Fund.\u00a0 For the scholarship fund, make checks payable to Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation with Michael J. Porter Scholarship in the memo line and\u00a0mail to:\u00a0PO Box 1682, Lewisburg WV 24901.\r\n
Leave a Reply