Thursday, February 6, 1947\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nR. L. Shrader and the rest of the fox hunters on Browns Mountain at last report had killed more than a dozen foxes; mostly reds.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nI checked up on a few local fur buyers as to the outcome of the coon skin crop this season. Between them, they had bought about 400 skins. This is far short of their usual buying. The coons were here in usual or greater numbers, but the hunters quit killing when the price of fur sagged so badly. The same was true of skunk fur, too. \r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA giant sycamore tree, located on an island in New River, near Hinton, long owned by the Webb family, fell under the axe of workmen who were clearing land above the Bluestone Dam.\r\n\r\nWith a limb spread of 105 feet and trunk measurement of 22 1\/2 feet in circumference a foot above ground, it was considered the largest tree in Summers county and one of the largest known trees in the state\u2026 It was estimated to contain 8,500 feet of lumber. It was sent to a Bluefield mill for sawing.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\nJenkins-Burner\r\n\r\nIn the First Baptist Church of Statesville, North Carolina, on December 30, 1946, Miss Mary Catherine Burner, of Frank, became the bride of John E. Jenkins, of McDowell\u2026 The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Burner\u2026 Mr. Jenkins is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Willis Jenkins. He is a veteran of the recent war, serving in the Marine Corps for three years in the Pacific Theatre\u2026.\r\n\r\nHOPSITAL PATIENTS\r\n\r\nVirginia Hogsett and baby girl, born February 1.\r\n\r\nMrs. D. W. Williams and baby boy, born January 27.\r\n\r\nMrs. Sandy Rose, Jr., and baby girl, born January 28, named Linda Carol.\r\n\r\nMrs. James Armstrong and baby boy, born January 29.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMiss Lizzie O. Waugh, aged 78 years, died at her home near Marlinton Sunday night, February 2, 1947. She had been an invalid for many years\u2026 Her body was laid to rest in the Indian Draft Cemetery. The deceased was the daughter of the late Jacob and Margaret Carrington Waugh, of Stony Creek.\r\n\r\nMrs. Alice Cochran McElwain, aged 69 years, died Friday, January 31, 1947, after a lingering illness\u2026 Her body was laid to rest in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery. \r\n\r\nMrs. Hattie Myrtle Tacy, aged 70 years, wife of Charles Tacy, of Cass, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Thelma McCarty, at Frost, January 30, 1947\u2026 Her body was laid to rest in the family cemetery.\r\n\r\nDaniel Shade Alderman, son of Clive Allison and Elsie Rebecca Alderman, of Huntersville, aged 11 years, 2 months and 25 days\u2026 His body was laid to rest in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.\r\n\r\nJOHN BARLOW\r\n\r\nAmong the papers of Mrs. Deemie Barlow Galford was found the following obituary notice of her grandfather, John Barlow, written by the late Samuel Young and published in the Methodist Recorder:\r\n\r\n\u201cA few items in memory of an old friend and devoted Christian, John Barlow, who departed this life January 23, 1866; was born November 26, 1781; joined the M. E. Church in 1803; was married December 18, 1804 to Martha Waddell, who survives her husband. He was a class leader for a number of years, and as regular as the sun would rise and set he would have family prayer morning and evening. His son, N. G. Barlow, writes he had seen his father sit on his chair and pray when he could not bow the knee on account of rheumatism. No throng of business was so great as to hinder him from family devotion.\r\n\r\n\u201cHis family consisted of fifteen children; while he lived to see sixty-three grandchildren. He was a farmer by occupation. Like Nimrod, he was a great hunter. He had killed as many as sixty deer of an autumn, and as many as six in a single day. During his life, he killed 1,200 to 1,500 deer, besides many bears, panthers, wolves, etc. A short time before he died he was asked if he would like to live his life over again. He answered, \u2018No,\u2019 but said sometimes he would like to go to a certain woods and take another hunt\u2026\r\n\r\n\u201cThis old pioneer of religious morals will be greatly missed by a large circle of kindred and friends. No one can supply his place. He has gone to reap a rich harvest which he long since planted and has cultivated for more than three score years. Let me die the death of the righteous and let my last end be like his.\u201d
