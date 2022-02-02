Martin Alan Carr, aged 64, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. \r\n\r\nBorn April 9, 1957, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Charles Clayde and Frances Geraldine Biggs Carr.\r\n\r\nMartin was a delivery person.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Edward Carr; and sister, Karen J. Wyatt.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his sister, Janice F. Gibson, of Buckeye.\r\n\r\nThe body was cremated.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held at a later date.\r\n\r\nArrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.\r\n
