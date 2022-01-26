Thursday, January 30, 1947\r\n\r\nThere have been 15 cases of rabies treated at the Weston Hospital and 12 farmers in Lewis county have lost over $4,000 in cattle due to rabies.\r\n\r\nHome Talent Play\r\n\r\nMembers of the Marlinton Rotary Club who make up the all-male cast for the presentation of the home talent show, \u201cCornzapoppin,\u201d to be given at Marlinton high school auditorium Thursday and Friday, January 30 and 31, began rehearsals Monday night.\r\n\r\n\u201cCornzapoppin,\u201d which is being directed by Miss Nava Clark, of the Empire Producing Company of Kansas City, Mo., is a zany portrayal of the carryings-on of the Judkins family and friends of Skunk Crik Community. A veritable grand old opry with home talent, it bids fair to provide a hilarious evening for all patrons\u2026\r\n\r\nField Notes\r\n\r\nLast Monday there were spring like showers, with thunder and a rainbow. Old-timers said to look for decidedly cold weather \u2013 the thunder started in the north and traveled south. Wednesday morning it was zero, with the wind blowing.\r\n\r\nJ. W. Small, of Beard, always does a bit of trapping on the side each winter. A favorite set is a good bold spring which never freezes. Here he has caught mink, coons and an occasional muskrat. The other day he went to check his trap and found it gone. The drag was caught between rocks where the spring came out of the mountain. Pull as he might without breaking the chain; whatever was in the trap would not come out. Working the rocks around, imagine Mr. Small\u2019s surprise when out he hauled a great big mud turtle, snapping mad. And all this in the middle of January, when all mud turtles are supposed to be asleep deep down in the mud for the winter.\r\n\r\nMy friend, Charles Tacy, of Back Alleghany, sure had his hands full with two gray foxes last Saturday. He had tracked a couple of foxes into a hole and then proceeded to go home for a mattock and help to dig them out. Charley dug down to where he could see the hind legs of one of the foxes. He took hold of the legs to fetch that fox out of there. It did come out of the hole in a hurry, closely followed by the other one. Still holding the first one by the hind legs, he grabbed the other one by the back. No man ever had livelier handfuls for a little bit. Of course, the struggling animals had their mouths open to bite, so he had to let the one go that he had by the back.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. J. A. Jordon announce the marriage of their daughter, Mildred Jane, to John Baptist Boggs, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Boggs, of Brownsburg, on Monday, December 23, 1947, at Monterey, Virginia\u2026 The groom served thirty-four months in the Army and is now an employee of Mower Lumber Company on Cheat Mountain.\r\n\r\nHOPSITAL PATIENTS\r\n\r\nMrs. Carl Gladwell and twin baby girls, born January 22, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. Cecil J. White and baby girl, born January 18, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. Edgar Walton and twin girls, born January 14, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. Pat Fowler and baby boy, born January 22, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. John Carey and baby boy, born January 27, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. Wesley Simmons and baby boy, born January 24, 1947.\r\n\r\nMrs. D. W. Williams and baby boy, born January 27, 1947.\r\n\r\nDEATH\r\n\r\nDavid C. Dean, aged 63 years, died at his home near Marlinton of a heart attack Wednesday, January 22, 1947. On Friday afternoon his body was laid to rest in the Wilfong family cemetery, the funeral being held from the Central Union church\u2026\r\n\r\nThe deceased was a son of the late Isaac P. and Rebecca Burr Dean. He was twice married, first to Miss Lucy Alderman. They are survived by their three sons, Ulysses, Alvin and Harry. His second wife was Miss Norma Hines. They are survived by their two daughters, Mrs. Mary Cain, of Cass, and Mrs. Iris Keirn, of Havre de Grace, Maryland.\r\n\r\n
