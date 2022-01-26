<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Obit.-Frum.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="255" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85036" \/>\r\n\r\nKenneth Gerald Frum, 77, of Hillsboro, passed away suddenly Monday, January 24, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, after a brief illness.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBorn July 23, 1944, in Morgantown, he was a son of the late Albert and Doris Frum.\r\n\r\nHe was a 1962 graduate of Eastwood High School in Pemberville, Ohio, and was a proud Navy Veteran.\r\n\r\nHe met Karen Kerns in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in May 1966, and they were married five months later. They were inseparable until her death in 2010. He missed her terribly.\u00a0\r\n\r\nKenny was an avid Harley Davidson owner and enjoyed traveling to rallies in Boone, North Carolina, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He loved hot rod cars and car shows and long ATV rides in the mountains with his family.\r\n\r\nHe was a master at solving crossword puzzles, Sudoku and Cryptoquips. He was quick witted and fluent in sarcasm.\r\n\r\nKenny was involved in his neighborhood, serving as a councilperson in Hillsboro. He also took pride in the appearance of his town and took it upon himself to keep yards and lawns expertly groomed to meet his high expectations.\r\n\r\nHe was a former owner of J&K Market in Hillsboro. He later enjoyed building houses and owned and operated apartments as well as a laundromat and video store. Most recently, he worked for Genesis Health Care in Marlinton, having retired in 2019.\r\n\r\nKenny was a wonderful and supportive father and is survived by three children: Roger Frum, and wife, Cathy, of Hillsboro; Debbie Hawkins, and husband, David, of Charleston, and Brad Frum, and wife, Heather Starcher, of Parkersburg.\r\n\r\nHe was proud of his four grandchildren: Logan Frum, of Morgantown, Derek Nelson, of Roanoke, Virginia, Erin Nelson, of Lake Norman, North Carolina, and Kaden Frum, of Parkersburg; and his bonus grandson, Derek Morris, of Chesapeake, Ohio.\r\n\r\n He is also survived by three siblings:\u00a0Charles \u201cChuck\u201d (Carolyn) Frum, of Sebring, Florida, and Bowling Green, Ohio, Linda Fields, of Bowling Green, Ohio, and Robert \u201cFred\u201d Frum, of Bruffey Creek; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of beloved cousins.\r\n\r\nPer his wishes, a private memorial service is planned for springtime. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cPlease don\u2019t ever say goodbye\u00a0\r\nJust trust my words and carry on\r\nI\u2019m still here I have not gone.\u201d\r\n\r\nLantz Funeral Home in Buckeye is handling the cremation.
