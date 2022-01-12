Thursday, January 16, 1947\r\n\r\nAlong The Way\r\nBy Susan A. Price, M. D.\r\n\r\nIn a certain shop in this city of Williamsburg, Virginia, objects of art and fine handiwork are on display and for sale. A recent fine art display brought out the exclamation of an onlooker, \u201cHold on to your hats!\u201d She doubtless was referring to soaring prices. One art piece, priced at twelve hundred dollars for some time, had been upped to sixteen hundred. Mrs. John D. Rockefeller was recently in this store, and as she looked at this particular piece of handiwork was heard to say, \u201cI may see something more beautiful in the next world; I do not expect to in this.\u201d\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nAmong my Christmas treasures this year is a lovely winter scene of a Pocahontas county stream, bound in the mighty grasp of ice, sent me by Mrs. Fred Allen. Another is a lovely book, \u201cMagic Carpet,\u201d by Arta Nottingham Chappins, of Columbus, Ohio, sent me by the author of these delightful poems. Some of them \u2013 Along the Greenbrier, Travelers Repose \u2013 have been published in The Times and have special appeal to the home lover of our county.\r\n\r\nWedding\r\nShisler \u2013 Dever\r\n\r\nComing as a pleasant surprise the announcement of the marriage of Miss Bly Ann Dever and James P. Shisler, which took place at the Presbyterian Manse, Greenbank, Friday evening January 10, 1947, Rev. B.B. Breitenhirt officiated and the double ring ceremony was used.\r\n\r\nThe bride is the youngest daughter of the late Dennis W. Dever and Allie B. Dever.\r\n\r\nThe groom is the son of the late William Russell Shisler and Mary Elizabeth Shisler\u2026\r\n\r\nMrs. Shisler has been a teacher in the Pocahontas county schools and is now a member of the Marlinton Graded School Faculty\u2026 Mr. Shisler was employed by the State Prison at Mounds-ville and is now a prominent business man of Greenbrier county\u2026\r\n\r\n90th Birthday\r\n\r\nIn the best of health, in good spirits, and in the circle of her many friends, who had come from far and near to do her honor, Mrs. Rella Yeager, of Hillsboro, celebrated her 90th birthday.\r\n\r\nThe feature of the occasion was the attractive cake, with the candles so arranged as to form the number 90.\r\n\r\nA great many fine and useful presents were received, and delicious ice cream and cake were served.\r\n\r\nPresent were: Mrs. Dick McNeel, Mrs. E. S. Clutter, Mrs. Henry W. Beard, Mrs. R. J. Balze; Miss Virginia Miller, Mrs. Winters Miller, Mrs. Sam McNeel, Mrs. Lydia Bartholomew, Mrs. Grace Beard, Mrs. J. K. Fleming, Mrs. Flowers, Mrs. J. K. Rock, Mr. Moffett McNeel, Mrs. Louie Hilliary, Mrs. Alfred McNeel, Mrs. Blake Shrader, Mrs. Joe W. McNeel, Miss Lucy Dorman, Mrs. Joel P. Beard, Mrs. Dick Beard and Mrs. D. S. Ruckman.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nCarter Braxton Hunter, aged 86 years, died at his home at Sweet Chalybeate Springs, Virginia, January 11, 1947\u2026 The funeral was held from the Greenwood Presbyterian church, of which he had long been a Ruling Elder. His body was laid to rest in the family plot in the Old Stone Church Cemetery in Lewisburg. Thus is briefly noted the passing of one of the outstanding men of the Greenbrier Valley\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJohn W. Hankins, aged 36 years, died at his home in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday, January 10, 1947. On Saturday, his body was laid to rest in the Cloverlick Cemetery\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Lena McCoy Auldridge, aged 79 years, wife of Kenny Auldridge, died at her home near Hillsboro Friday morning, January 8, 1947. On Sunday afternoon her body was laid in Oak Grove Cemetery\u2026 She was a daughter of the late Washington McCoy.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBranch W. Beal, aged 66 years, died at his home in Charleston Thursday night, January 9, 1947. On Saturday afternoon, his body was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Elk, the funeral being held from Mary\u2019s Chapel. The deceased was a native of Pocahontas County, a son of the late George Beal, of Dry Branch of Elk...\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nGeorge W. McCloud was born near Mingo December 13, 1898, and died of a heart attack at his home in Rupert Monday, January 13, 1947, age 48 years. He was the son of W. J. and Mary Irvine McCloud. He is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter, also by his mother, Mrs. Mary E. Dominici, of Cloverlick, four sisters and three brothers\u2026 Burial in the family plot at Poage Lane.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nCharles Boyd Meek, aged 79 years, died Saturday, January 11, 1947, at the home of his nephew, Woodrow Meek at Cass. The funeral was conducted in the Alexander Memorial Church by Rev. Quade R. Arbogast, with interment in the church cemetery. He is survived by one brother, Edward, of Stony Bottom.\r\n
