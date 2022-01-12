<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/OBIT.Robert-Allen-Sheets_Picture.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="234" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84841" \/>\r\n\r\nRobert A. Sheets, 67, of Hilton Head, South Carolina, formerly of Wilson, North Carolina, peacefully passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family. He had battled pancreatic cancer since June 2021.\r\n\r\nThe youngest of eight children, Robert was born in Charleston, September 14, 1954, to the late Rev. John W. Sheets and Bessie E. Mullins. \r\n\r\nRobert served in the US Army and graduated from West Virginia State College. He worked from a very young age at various jobs, always a hard worker, never stopping even after retirement. A recognized, respect-ed leader in finance and accounting, Robert worked for Columbia Gas in Charleston; Planters LifeSavers in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; RJ Reynolds International in Winston Salem, North Carolina; Standard Commercial in Wilson, North Carolina, and ended his career as Chief Financial Officer for Alliance One in Raleigh, North Carolina.\r\n\r\nRobert was a dear friend, loving husband and amazing father. In addition to being a dedicated family man and WVU sports fan, he loved to fish and was often fishing the mountain streams of West Virginia. Robert lived for summer family reunion trips to Sherwood Lake \u2013 never missing one in 62 years. He was an avid world traveler for his career and with his family. He truly loved to share stories of his travels and various adventures. We will miss him so much and will love him always. We feel extremely lucky and blessed to have had him in our lives.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Sheets and David Sheets. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Connie Wyatt Sheets; son Mitchell Joseph Sheets, and wife, Lexy Sheets; siblings, Mitchell Sheets, John Sheets Jr., Roger Dale Sheets, Helen Sheets Samar, Marsha Sheets Reiniers and their spouses; and numerous nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nA memorial service is planned for this summer at Lake Sherwood in Neola. \r\n\r\nMemorial donations can be made in memory of Robert A. Sheets to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at\u00a0pancan.org\/donate or through the mail at\u00a01500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.\u00a0
