Thursday, December 26, 1946\r\n\r\nOur Army and Navy Boys\r\n\r\nClyde Lester Varner, 25, radioman, third class, husband of Mrs. Lula Maxine Varner, of Cass, is serving aboard the USS Mount Olympus, flagship of Task Force 68, which is enroute to the Antarctic. This expedition, called \u201cOperation High Jump,\u201d will explore the vast icy regions of the Antarctic for approximately four months, training personnel, testing equipment, developing Navy Technique for establishing and maintaining bases in the frigid areas. Two ice breakers are among the 13 ships included in Task Force 68. All these ships are equipped with great quantities of the newest cold weather clothing and many valuable scientific instruments. Christmas has not been overlooked, for the crew of every ship will participate in divine services and enjoy the traditional turkey dinner on that day.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nWarrant officer Starling B. Menefee is now in Tokyo, Japan, with the 7th\u00a0Wing Headquarters of the Airways and Air Communication Service\u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nSTUDENTS\r\n\r\nAmong the college students home for the Christmas vacation are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward McElwee, Grace Virginia Williams, Margaret Smith, Don Mason, Dotty Lou Weiford, Joan Sharp, Wilda Young, Stanley Moore, Homer Gordon, George Vaughan, Albert Moore, Jr., Arden Curry, Billy Moore, Johnny Allen, Andrew McLaughlin, Betty Jo Kramer, Mary Frances Overholt, Frances Porter, Willis Hansford, Eugene Hamrick, Sammy Brill, Vernon Daetwyler, Jack Poage, Emory Anderson, Jr., Dick Moore, Frank Hill, Vivian Whitt, Junie Viers, Jim Vaughan, Mr. and Mrs. George Sharp and\u00a0\u00a0Earl Gay.\r\n\u00a0\r\nLIONS \u2013 ROTARIANS\r\n\r\nThe joint meeting of the Lions \u2013 Rotarians and their wives got off to a good start Thursday, December 19, with a bountiful turkey dinner served by the ladies of the Eastern Star.\r\n\r\nRotarian Ben Morgan was toastmaster. Music for the occasion was provided by Lion Paul Mason and Miss Margaret Irvine. Rotarian E. S. Clutter entertained with some of his favorite jokes and splendid readings. He concluded with a brief talk on the March of Dimes which starts in January. He urged that every citizen contribute liberally to this worthy cause.\r\n\r\nMiss Fleeta Lang and Mrs. Frank McLaughlin, assisted by two very attractive models, Miss Betty Jo Kramer and Mrs. Harry Lynn Sheets, demonstrated how the ladies could provide an appropriate evening gown on short notice.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOne would have thought all present were Lions the way they roared when Lion C. S. Kramer and Rotarian Adolph Cooper attempted to prove that they, too, could be fashion experts, however, they contended they could have done better had they had real live models instead of dummies\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDINGS\r\n\r\nLeroy Burner, youngest son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Burner, of Durbin, and Miss Merle Irene Bostic, of Durbin, were married at Clarksburg, December 12, 1946.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Dock Gibson, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Genelda Mae, to Hamilton Shields, son of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Shields, of Stony Bottom, at Baltimore, October 25, 1946.\r\n\u00a0\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nJay Pruitt Jordan, of Mace, son of Ratie Pruitt Jordan and the late Hugh A. Jordan. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\nLittle Jimmie Lee Mullins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Audry Mullins, of Frost, aged six weeks and three days. He leaves to mourn his loss his mother and father and two brothers, Hershel and Maynard. The funeral was held at the Mt. Zion Church, and the little body was laid to rest in the Grimes cemetery.\r\n\u00a0\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nOne evening last week about dusk, neighbors in the Lobelia area reported hearing some sort of wild animal making plaintive cries as it went around the mountain to the south of Hills Creek. The cries are reported to have been not unlike the calls of both panther and coyote. At the farm of L. J. Harouff, a young horse paid small attention, but an older one was made frantic by the cries of the varmint. Finally, when put into the stable, it stood trembling and refused to eat. Take it for what it is worth, this horse happened to have come from Montana, growing up on range where both panthers and wolves were known.\r\n\u00a0\r\nPANTHER IN HARRISON\r\n\r\nAttention, Cal Price: one of your \u201ccritters\u201d must have strayed from Pocahontas into Harrison county.\r\n\r\nTwice in the past two days, E. L. Simpson and his son, Jack Lee Simpson, report they have heard the scream of a panther, which they described as \u201cshrill and prolonged like that of a woman or baby in agony,\u201d near their home at Craigmoor, eight miles from Clarksburg, in Elk District\u2026\r\n\r\n\u201cThe scream last night caused bedlam among the livestock,\u201d Simpson reported. \u201cMy son Jack, was driving the cow into the barn when the panther cut loose, The cow rushed into the barn, out again, and then back to stay.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur cats, which had gone to the barn with Jack, rushed down to the house and my wife let them in. They are still in the cellar and won\u2019t come out. The dogs went wild, too, with their hair standing the wrong way and they stood facing the Peck woods adjoining our farm.\r\n\r\nI had difficulty getting the dogs quieted down.\u201d\r\n\r\nDoes anyone want to form a panther safari out Craigmoore way? \u2013\r\n\r\nClarksburg Exponent.\r\n
