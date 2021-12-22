[caption id="attachment_84542" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/DSC_0895.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="905" class="size-full wp-image-84542" \/> Especially welcome during the dark days of winter as we gather around the hearth, the glow of an oil lamp brings illumination, warmth and a romantic aspect to any setting. L.D. Bennett photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn the dark days surrounding the winter solstice, light becomes an almost sacred commodity.\r\n\r\nNo wonder our ancestors valued their candles, lanterns and lamps \u2013 without them, days would have been very short, indeed. \r\n\r\nMany of our grandfathers and grandmothers spent their evenings working close by an oil lamp, and many of their lucky descendants have inherited those beautiful and utilitarian treasures. \r\n\r\nWhether you have antique or reproduction lamps, this is the time of year to make them shine, so be sure the glass chimneys (or globes, as my mom called them) are polished and ready to take their place among your Christmas and winter d\u00e9cor. \r\n\r\nEven in these days of electricity, modern conveniences, smart phones and TVs, there\u2019s still a place in every home for the flickering flame and warm glow of lamplight.\r\n\r\nThey make an elegant display on a table or a mantel any time of year, but especially at Christmastime. \r\n\r\nAnd as an added benefit, when the power goes out, they\u2019re at the ready to provide light and a sense of warmth when needed.\r\n\r\nThere are lots of tips and tutorials available online about the proper care of oil lamps and their wicks. \r\n\r\nOne note of caution \u2013always blow out the flame from above the globe \u2013 do not try to remove the globe to blow out the flame as the globe will be too hot to the touch. \r\n\r\nTo add a romantic atmosphere at your holiday table or on the mantel where the stockings are hung with care, the ambiance of an oil lamp is hard to beat. \r\n\r\nLight the lamps and see how their soft light will warm your heart and make your home glow with old-fashioned charm.
