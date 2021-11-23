Thursday, November 28, 1946\r\n\r\nOne of the biggest problems facing the United States today is popularly known as Juvenile Delinquency. It is a very serious disease for which there is no absolute cure known, but there is a preventative, more sure than the vaccination against any physical disease. Statistics prove that more than 75 percent of the crimes committed by juveniles are by people who have never attended a Sunday School with any regularity. More than 99 percent are committed by people who are not regular attendants of Sunday School, and much less than one-half of one percent of the crimes are committed by young people who are regular attendants of both Sunday School and Church.\r\n\r\nHave you a potential Juvenile Delinquent in your home?\r\n\r\nYou have if you have children who are not regular attendants of Sabbath School and Church. It is your duty to your children to see that they are properly safeguarded from this dreadful disease. When some terrible epidemic is threatening, you do not send your young children to the doctor or clinic for vaccination; you take them there to be sure they are properly immunized.\r\n\r\nBring your children to Sunday School next Sunday and every Sunday until you are sure there is no danger of Juvenile Delinquency in your family\u2026\r\n\r\nIn order to rid our nation of Juvenile Delinquency we must start at home. Start next Sunday! \u2013 Marlinton Presbyterian Church Bulletin\r\n\r\nPROMOTED\r\n\r\nGlenna B. Clarkson, ANC, Cass, has recently been promoted to the rank of First Lieutenant.\r\n\r\nLieutenant Clarkson graduated from Nurses Training at Greenbrier Valley Hospital, Ronceverte, and entered the Army Nurse Corps in March 1945. \r\n\r\nBIRTHDAY PARTY\r\n\r\nMrs. Dick McNeel entertained with a party on last Saturday afternoon, honoring their daughter, Martha White, who was celebrating her seventh birthday and their son, Lanty, who was celebrating his fifth birthday. Guests were: Virginia Ann Farmer, Edith Mae Farmer, Sally Robinson, Jane Ruckman, Eloise Ruckman, Patsy Lewis, Agnes Simmons, Eddie Rock, Mr. and Mr. O. F. White, Mrs. Chester Farmer and Mrs. Houston Simmons.\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nElmer Sharp and his hunting party of eight were camped at his place on Williams River early in November. Besides squirrel and grouse, the party bagged four coons, three wild turkeys and a wild cat. One night in the coon hunt, the dogs came upon a wild cat and put it up a tree. It was soon killed, and from trees near by a lot of wild turkeys flew out into the night. Then the dogs took another wild cat for a chase. Where the first wild cat was jumped they found the fresh remains of a wild turkey gobbler. The fowl would have weighed twenty pounds or more. Full fifteen pounds of good turkey meat had not been consumed.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLast month Fred Galford shot up a big bear which killed his dogs and got away. It was thought this was the big old rangy bear which is still eating apples and sheep on Elk. Now Fred says he feels sure the big bear he shot up was a stranger, coming into Black Mountain from distant parts to feed on the beech mast.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA holiday hunting party of five men, with veteran bear hunter Fred Galford of Black Mountain as their guide, bagged three bears in the Williams River section of Pocahontas County on a three-day hunting trip November 11 to November 14. The largest bear weighed 550 pounds, the next largest 350 pounds, and the smallest tipped the scales at 125 pounds. The medium sized one was shot at 22 times before it was conquered.\r\n\r\nThe hunting party consisted of J. Wade Bell, of Lewisburg, R. W. Amick, of Huntington, Homer Cruikshanks, of Charleston, Phil Fravel and R. W. Speas, of Winfield. Fred Galford, the guide, has a wide reputation as a bear hunter, having killed probably more of them than any man in West Virginia since \u201cRimfire\u201d Hamrick died. \u2013 W. Va. News\r\n\r\nHOSPITAL PATIENTS\r\n\r\nMrs. Sarah Workman and daughter, born Sunday, November 24, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Ruth Riley and daughter, Donna Jean, born Wednesday November 20, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Robert Heming and daughter, Sally Lynn, born Saturday, November 23, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Juanita Spinks and son, born Sunday, November 24, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Hester McElwee and son, Garry Patrick, born on Wednesday, November 20, 1946.\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMiss Betty Nadine Galford, daughter of Mrs. Ruth Galford, of Greenbank, was married at her home Saturday morning, November 23, 1946, at ten o\u2019clock, to Mr. Stanley Withrow Kennison, of Marlinton\u2026. Saturday\u2019s bride was given in marriage by her oldest brother, Mr. Kent Galford. \r\n\r\nDEATH\r\n\r\nC. Forrest Hull, aged 60 years, died at his home in Durbin on Wednesday afternoon, November 20, 1946\u2026 On Saturday afternoon, his body was laid in the family plot in Arbovale Cemetery. He is survived by his two sons, Hudson, of Atwater, California, and Whitman, at home; three daughters, Hope, at home, Hazel, of Parsons, and Mrs. Louise Gochenour, of St. Petersburg, Florida.\r\n\r\nPaul Cole, aged 27, died November 21, 1946, from injuries received in an automobile wreck\u2026 On Sunday, the funeral was held from Wesley Chapel by Rev. Quade Arbogast, with interment in the cemetery of the church\u2026 He was a soldier in the late war.\r\n\r\nMrs. Edith Kelmenson Goldston, wife of Dr. Herbert Goldstone, of Baltimore, died October 21, 1946, after a prolonged illness, aged 38 years. She is survived by her husband and their two sons. Also by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. Kelmenson, and her brother, Dr. Harry Kelmenson, all former residents of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nTHANKSGIVING\r\n\r\nWe give Thee thanks for bread this day,\r\nBroken for Thine own sweet sake;\r\nDear Lord, be merciful, we pray\r\nTo those who have no bread to break \u2013\r\nAnd teach us generosity\r\nTo those less fortunate than we.\r\nAmen\r\n\r\n
