Howard Mamak, age 81, of Buckeye, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.\r\n\r\nIt was 5 p.m. somewhere, and Howard had somewhere to go. \r\n\r\nJesus came and wrapped His arms around our dear Howard and took him to the home He had prepared for him in heaven. For Howard, his 10-year fight against a mind stealing disease had ended. \r\n\r\nHoward was a happy, joyful person with magnetic charm. He loved the Lord, his family and people. He was a retired electrician of 40+ years, and spent several years as a medical driver for Pocahontas County Senior Citizens. He loved this work, which allowed him to help others and to become part of the community in which he lived. \r\n\r\nHoward was a loving husband, father and friend, and we were blessed with the time we spent with him. He will be forever in our hearts.\r\n\r\nBorn September 23, 1940, in Mishawaka, Indiana, he was a son of the late John and Frances Dawson Mamak.\r\n\r\nHoward attended Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Madeleine Trotta.\r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife, Lois Mamak; daughters, Tracy Mamak, Tammy Perdikis and Debbie Sweet; sons, Kenny Holcomb and Gary Mamak; brother, Terry Mamak; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.\r\n\r\nArrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where the family will receive friends Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Pete Scott officiating.\r\n\r\nInterment will be in Mamak Cemetery on the family farm in Buckeye.\r\n
Leave a Reply