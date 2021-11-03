Thursday, November 7, 1946\r\n\r\nDuring the recent meat starving time, a friend and I met on the street. I heard all about the painful situation and the difficulty she was having with her daily meals. Then we saw the same sight at once; something to remember, and think on. A lad came along the sidewalk, carrying a loaf of bread and three small fishes.\r\n\r\nFIELD NOTES\r\n\r\nThe other day, W. W. Harper was hunting turkeys over back of the High Rocks, in Mt. Lick Run drainage. He was making no time in locating anything more tangible than turkey scratching, and this sign was too old to be encouraging. Heading back toward Stamping Creek drainage, he came by the wire around the big Cranberry Game Propagating area. Hunting is not allowed inside the wire, but walking in and looking around is encouraged. Like the true sport and good citizen he is, Mr. Harper hid his gun away and went under the wire into the protected areas to see where those turkeys might be keeping anyway. While down on the head of the south Fork of Cranberry, he heard a call from the opposite mountainside like a person in distress. The cries were repeated and Mr. Harper was sure it was somebody, and he was fixing to go to relief. Then came some more wails, each of these winding up with as mean a snarling growl as ever came out of a varmint. Then Mr. Harper knew what about it \u2013 a panther. And his gun safely hidden under leaves beside a log a half mile away, and that uphill.\r\n\r\nThis panther was not more than five or six miles from the place Harry Whiting and a young Mr. Miller saw a panther in full view in broad daylight a few weeks since.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA strange varmint that local naturalists have been unable to identify was killed on Peters Mountain Saturday morning by Deber Crosier, of Zenith, while he was squirrel hunting. Some call it a wolf, others think it a cross between a German police dog and a red fox, or a coyote. The animal attacked Mr. Crosier and he fired three times before he killed it with his shotgun. The creature was within 15 feet of the man when it was finally felled with the third shot.\r\n\r\nThe animal, a male, measured six feet from its nose to the tip of its tail and weighed about 80 pounds. It was so heavy Mr. Crosier had to get a companion, Wade C. Neel, to help carry it home.\r\n\r\nThe animal was reddish in color and had fur like a red fox except around the neck and down the back, which were covered with hair like a dog. The tail, about 18 inches long, was large and bushy exactly like that of a red fox. The head also resembled that of a fox except it was far larger than any fox ever seen hereabouts.\r\n\r\nReports are that another of the creatures, presumably the mate of the one killed, has been seen by other hunters on the mountain. ~ Monroe Watchman\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\nWADE \u2013 BOBLETT\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, October 29, 1946, at the Presbyterian Manse in Hillsboro, Nina G. Boblett became the bride of Fred S. Wade, Jr. Rev. John K. Fleming officiated, and the double ring ceremony was used. The bride is the daughter of Mrs. B. F. Boblett, of Seebert and the late B. F. Boblett\u2026 The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wade, Sr., of Seebert. He was discharged from the United States Army in October 1945, after having served three years and six months; with thirty-six months\u2019 overseas duty in the North African and European Theatres.\r\n\r\nDomestic Trouble\r\n\r\nBriggs \u2013 I just set a trap for my wife.\r\nJiggs \u2013 Gracious! What do you suspect?\r\nBriggs \u2013 A mouse in the pantry!\r\n\r\nPartners\r\n\r\nMrs. \u2013 How can you talk to me like that after I\u2019ve given you the best years of my life?\r\nMr. \u2013 Yeah? And who made them the best years of your life?\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Margaret Amelia Williams O\u2019Ferrell, aged 104 years, died at the home of her granddaughter, Mrs. Jessie Hannah, in Marlinton. Down to the last week of her life, she retained to a remarkable extent her mental faculties. Her farewell words to her great-grandchildren were \u201cRemember thy Creator in the days of thy youth.\u201d Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOn last Friday afternoon, the funeral of Mrs. Lou Ligon Coyner, aged 80 years, was held from Grace Episcopal Church at Clover Lick by her pastor, Rev. O. G. Olsen, and a former pastor, Rev. Ben Roller, of Winchester, Virginia, in the presence of a large congregation. Her body was laid to rest in the Clover Lick cemetery beside the grave of her husband. The date of her passing to the Life Everlasting was Tuesday, October 29, 1946\u2026 Mrs. Coyner was a daughter of the late Dr. John and Sallie Warwick Ligon...\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJames Hall Wilson, aged 70 years, died at his home in Durbin Sunday night, November 4, 1946. On Wednesday afternoon his body was laid to rest in the family plot in Arbovale Cemetery, the service being conducted from his home in Durbin\u2026 Mr. Wilson came to Durbin in 1904 as manager of the Durbin Mercantile Company, a position he held for twenty-five years, later becoming secretary-treasurer, which position he held at the time of his death\u2026 He was a leading businessman, engaged in the mercantile business. He took prominent part in community and church affairs. A professing Christian, for years he had served as a Ruling Elder in the Liberty Presbyterian Church.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nForest D. Malcomb, aged 64, died at his home in Marlinton Sunday, November 4, 1946. On Tuesday afternoon, his body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View Cemetery\u2026 Mr. Malcomb was a prominent businessman of Marlinton, for years conducting a mercantile establishment. He was a professing Christian, a long time and active member of the Methodist Church. He served on the official board, and took a leading part in the service of song.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nSaul K. Lambert, aged 79 years, died at the home of his son, Uxter Lambert, at Frank Tuesday night, October 29, 1946. On Thursday, his body was laid to rest in the Lambert family cemetery on Buffalo Mountain\u2026 He was a farmer, and an upright man, fair and square in his dealings.\r\n
Leave a Reply