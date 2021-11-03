The Pocahontas Times\r\nOctober, 1895\r\nAndrew Price, Editor\r\n\r\nIt has been objected to the bicycle that it injures morals by taking young men out on the country roads and teaching them to stop at taverns and drink hurtful beverages. Any gentleman who has attempted to ride his bicycle home after drinking at a few taverns can appreciate the absurdity of this suggestion. The bicycle is the foe of rum. Wind for the bike, water for the rider; that\u2019s the rule. It is further remarked, that the young man who goes out with his girl in a buggy may sometimes need a chaperone; but the pair who go on bicycles need none. There is no machine so exciting and so exclusive as the bicycle. ~ Harper\u2019s Weekly\r\n\r\nThe Alexander Monument\r\n\r\nThe memorial service at the unveiling of the Alexander monument occurred at 2:30 Friday afternoon, September 27th, 1895, at Liberty church, D. D. S. Sydenstricker presided.\r\n\r\nThe hymn, \u201cWhat a Friend We Have in Jesus,\u201d was sung. Dr. M. L. Lacy led in prayer. The memorial was read by Rev. W. T. Price. An address by Rev. W.M. White was delivered. Rev. J. W. Mebane made some remarks. Rev. L. A. McLane and H. W. McLaughlin solicited donations for the Alexander Memorial Church at Driftwood.\r\n\r\nThe shaft was unveiled by Misses Myrtle Herold, Ella Pritchard, Mary Madge Brown, Bessie Dysard, and Bertie Galford, representing the churches served by Mr. Alexander.\r\n\r\nThe monument is of the finest grade of variegated marble, and surmounted by the symbolical urn, and inscribed as follows:\r\nRev. Edgar Floyd Alexander, \r\n\r\nBORN\r\nIn Cabarrus County, N. C. \r\nSeptember 18, 1867\r\nDIED\r\nAt Green Bank, West Virginia, \r\nMay 6, 1985\r\n\u201cIf ye love me, love my Master also.\r\nPastor of Liberty, Baxter and Frost Churches\u2026\r\n\r\nIN THE BIG TIMBER\r\n\r\nSamuel K. Given has purchased and is now felling some fine poplar timber on the Bell lands, in Glade district. He recently felled a tree eight feet, nine inches across the stump and 59 feet to the first limb. The tree made five cuts, the top one being seven feet in diameter. Out of this tree will be sawed 12,000 feet of choice poplar lumber. On this tract of land there are one hundred trees that will average more than 3,000 feet of lumber each, and one hundred and seventy-five that will produce 2,000 feet of lumber each. This is merely a sample of the timber to be found in Webster. ~ Webster Echo\r\n\r\nHOME NEWS\r\n\r\nOWING to the continued dry weather, seeding is generally delayed.\r\n\r\nTHE scarcity of water and the long-continued drought awaken serious apprehensions as to the health of our citizens. People should be very careful of their diet and use remedies as soon as they may feel unwell. It would be prudent to boil all water to be used in making bread, and even the drinking water ought to be boiled and kept cool for use, until the rains come.\r\n\r\nTHE frost damaged considerable corn and fodder in the upper sections of Pocahontas Saturday and Tuesday mornings.\r\n\r\nTHERE is a peach tree at the Driftwood post office that is full of peaches. The only tree in the county so far as the writer is advised.\r\n\r\nJACOB IRVINE was severely injured by jumping from the traction engine last Saturday evening, while it was in motion. In the affair he was divested of most of his clothes, and ugly bruises were inflicted. The injuries, while severe, are not regarded as fatal.\r\n\r\nSO FAR, the Atlanta Exposition seems to surpass expectations, and may turn out to be really more interesting than the Centennial and the Chicago Affairs, and conduce more to the progress in politics and commercial relations between the sections.\r\n\r\nTO THE DOCTORS: I have just received a barrel of old \u201cJ. Bumgardner\u201d 5-year old whiskey, unequalled for flavor and purity, which I shall be glad to furnish to your patients at anytime on prescription. ~ W. B. Ricketts\r\n\r\nBREAM PATRICK, the youngest son of Dr. A. S. Patrick, of Charleston, aged 17 years, fell from a stepladder while cleaning a store window, fracturing his skull, from which injury he died in a few hours.\r\n\r\nLOCK KEE, of Marlinton, started his sheep for the depot last Friday.\r\n\r\nMESSRS. Uriah Bird and Gilmer Sharp have threshed about seven thousand bushels up to date. They are now on Douthards and Anthonys creeks pushing their avocation with all due diligence.\r\n\r\nMRS. SALLY MCLAU-GHLIN is visiting her father, William Gibson, Esq., on Elk. The recent family reunion has been very pleasant indeed. They had not been all together for nineteen years.\r\n\r\nPARTIES from Webster County have been buying first-class workhorses at fifty dollars a head in upper Pocahontas. One party realized forty dollars by a recent sale, and it is considered one of the best bargains that has recently been closed.\r\n\r\nTHE flag of the Union had greatly the precedence at the Lewisburg reunion, at a ratio of five to one. Twenty gross of \u201cOld Glory\u201d and four gross of the \u201cStars and Bars\u201d were ordered for the occasion. After this, let us have peace, until the next trouble arises.\r\n\r\nNEW WOMAN\r\n\r\n\u201cWHAT does this \u2018New Woman\u2019 talk mean, John?\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cHit means, Maria,\u201d replied the old farmer, \u201cthat women air a takin\u2019 the places what men occupied. You\u2019ll find the plow right where I left it; an\u2019 when you sharpen the ax, you kin sail into a dozen cords o\u2019 wood, an\u2019 I\u2019ll have supper a-billin\u2019 when you git home. ~ Atlanta Constitution
Leave a Reply