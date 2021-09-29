Thursday, October 3, 1946\r\n\r\nAllan Galford, of the Back Alleghany, was in town last Thursday. He has finished his tour of small grain threshing for the season \u2013 from Bartow to Beaver Creek. His report is long on oats, but a little short on wheat, as compared with previous years.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nDurbin \u2013 Congressman Jennings Randolph has accepted an invitation to address the Upper Pocahontas County Sportsmen\u2019s Association at their banquet meeting to be held at the Greenbank High School Gym October 19. His subject will be \u201cThe Natural and Human Resources of America.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn reply to the invitation, Congressman Randolph said:\r\n\r\n\u201cI desire to commend your organization for the good work you are doing. I shall embrace within my speech a plea for selective cutting and conservation of forest resources, the need for a comprehensive development program for restocking of streams and propagation of wildlife. I shall also indicate opportunities and responsibilities which we have, as West Virginians, to make our mountain area more attractive to tourists and visitors who increasingly will come to our state for recreation and wholesome sport.\u201d\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. B. W. Zimmerman, of Marlinton, have announced the marriage of their granddaughter, Miss Betsy Armstrong, to Mr. Forest Glenn Holt, of Ronceverte. The wedding took place at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, September 19, 1946.\r\n\r\nMrs. Holt graduated with the Marlinton High School, class of 1945. Her husband attended the schools in Ronceverte and later served three years in the United States Navy, thirty months of which were spent in the Pacific Theatre of War.\r\n\r\nHOSPITAL PATIENTS\r\n\r\nAnnabelle McNeill, of Buckeye, and baby daughter, born September 28, 1946. \r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nWoodrow Wilson Starks, aged 33 years, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry H. Starks, of Droop. Funeral was held from Mt. Olivet Church on Droop with interment in the Whiting Cemetery.\r\n\r\nGlen Roy Galford, aged 57 years, 7 months, and 29 days, a prominent businessman in lumber, livestock and real estate, passed away in the Stoke\u2019s Hospital at Louisville, Kentucky, September 14, 1946. He had been in failing health for some time but his death was a shock to his family and friends. Mr. Galford was the son of the late W. W. Galford and Ada Virginia Mayse Galford. He was married to Ruth M. Hudson, and is survived by his widow and twelve children. One son, Roy, preceded him in death in 1929. Burial in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The Masons of Riverside Lodge No. 124 conducted graveside services and members of the Order of Eastern Star were flower girls.\r\n\r\nThe community was deeply grieved over the death of Mrs. Ada Walker Reynolds. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.\r\n
