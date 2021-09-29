Thursday, September 29, 1921\r\n\r\n\u201cSpeak gently to your bootleg friend,\r\nYour kindness may prevail;\r\nTell him of his bitter end,\r\nTo lie and rot in jail.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe review of a week\u2019s events in the well-known world leads to the conclusion that it is the best world that there is, also the worst world that there is, so far as we have any accurate information.\r\n\r\nCongress is at work again with all deliberate speed and when anything comes up in the way of business, they either pass I or pass it. It looks like they debate too much. Next to editors, Congressmen are prodigal with words. And when they get through with the debate, they generally have wandered so far afield that there is no getting back to the orginal proposition. But thou shalt not muzzle the ox which grindeth out the corn.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nOur young traveling friend, George B. Vaughan, blew in last week from the State of New Mexico. He likes the great southwest so little that he is willing to cool his heels in Marlinton for a while if he can get himself a job to keep him contented. Four or five months ago, he left on this trip, which took him to Charleston, New Orleans, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and other points between and beyond. Mr. Vaughan is a veteran of the World War, being one of the youngest soldiers in the America Expeditionary Forces. He was attached to the Coast Artillery services.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. Charles W. Luke, of Cass, who died in New york City September 10, was buried here Thursday afternoon. A very large crowd of people were present both from New York and this county.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nMrs. S. N. Hench, Mrs. Andrew Price and Mrs. Calvin W. Price and baby Jane Price are spending the week at the Price cabin at Minnehaha Springs.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe following marriage licenses were issued by County Clerk S. L. Brown in the month of September: Floyd Jackson and Beatrice Hill; Joseph Buckley McNeil and Ora May East; Weldon Harper and Lou Rennix; Charles Erastis Monroe and Mary Douglas Wiley; Sandy Berry and Rachel S. Godfrey; Geo. W. Sparks and James W. Wagoner; Lee H. Beverage and Grace Alice Houdyshell; John Luther Varner and Alpha May Slayton; George Scof and Mary Barcher; Mozell Thomas and Lillie Jones; George Kenton Burwell and Mabel Virginia Webster; Eddie Franklin Clevenger and Orleana Susan Vaughn; Perrow Franklin Hudson and Mabel Edna Moore; Elmer Leslie Wilfong and Clara May Washburn; Stanley Hays and Gayre Eloise Mann; Luther Dennis Jackson and Mary Virginia Moore.\r\n\r\nThumbnail sketches of the men who were summoned from Pocahontas county to serve on the Mingo jury, continued\u2026\r\n\r\nMead Arbogast, 28, lives at Marlinton and is married. Had been in the lumber business three years, operating in Pocahontas county. Was not opposed to capital punishment. Had read the newspaper accounts of the Matewan shooting and subsequent trial and had formed and expressed some opinions, but these opinion, he said, were not such that they could not be removed by evidence. Said he sold some mine supplies to the Consolidation Coal Co. \u2013 such as props and crossties. Was sensible of no opinion at this time, whatever he might have thought after reading accounts of the shooting and the trial which followed.\r\n\r\nJay Buckley, of Buckeye, is a lumber inspector, so employed for 18 years. Is with the Marlinton Lumber Co. Had worked for the National Furniture Co. at Wheeling, and had been connected with the work of airplane construction in time of the world war, working for the government. Had no feeling of prejudice and could return a verdict in accordance with law and justice. Had not read of the shooting but had read accounts of the trial at the January term of court. Was not unduly interested and had not discussed the present case with anyone.\r\n\r\nGilbert Wade, of Minnehaha Springs, is a farmer, 37, and single. Not opposed to capital punishment, knew nothing of the charge against the men accused, and had no preconceived opinions, prejudices or bias. Felt he could give a fair and impartial verdict based on the evidence alone. Had not discussed the case with anyone, and felt that he could do exact justice between the state and the defendant at the bar. Had farmed practically all his life except some time spent in the lumber industry, in which he had served as manager for a producing company for three years. Did not remember reading of the shooting, but had read accounts of the trial at the January term.\r\n\r\nSandy Auldridge, is 40 and a farmer and veterinarian. Never had any connection with the miners\u2019 union or the Baldwin-Felts detective agency. Had no prejudice against either. Had devoted himself exclusively to his farming and his veterinary work and paid little or no attention to the published accounts of the shooting in May of last year or the trial at the January term of court. Had read the account of the shooting, but the impression received at the time had long since been erased. Read the Pocahontas county papers and the Charleston Gazette. Not in any way connected with the coal interests. Had jury experience in his home county.\r\n\r\nUriah Kramer comes from Marlinton and is a concrete bridge worker. Knew nothing about unions or the Baldwin-Felts detective agency. Was not opposed to the extreme penalty. Had read newspaper accounts of the shooting and the trial following, but had formed no opinion nor become biased. Not related to either of the defendants or to anyone else connected with the case. Had never been asked to join a union. Might have received some temporary impression from newspaper accounts but, if so, it had entirely passed away. His brother, a farmer, had also come to Williamson as a juror. Had not discussed the merits of the case with anyone.\r\n\r\nTo be continued\u2026\r\n
