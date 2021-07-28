Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, August 1, 1946

PERSONAL NOTES

Ensign Norman Hunter McLaughlin, USNR, son of Mr. and Mrs. H. Strickler McLaughlin, of Cass, has been ordered to active duty after receiving his commission at the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernell Clark Kelley, of Cloverlick, June 21, 1946, a daughter named Frances Jean.

Mrs. Sherman Gibson and Mr. and Mr. Sam Gibson, of Frost, and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Gilmer, of Lewisburg, spent last week at the Gilmer’s camp at Keister. On Sunday they had as their picnic dinner guests, Misses Glenna Gibson, Nora Friel, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Dever and Hal Moore.

Miss Betty McClintic, of Washington, is spending her vacation in Marlinton and at Swago Farms.

Mr. and Mrs. Homer Scott and children, Junior, Ewell, Johnnie, Betty, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, have been visiting relatives in the Levels District.

George Clark, of Texas, is visiting his mother, Mrs. Lucy Clark.

Emery Shue, of Droop, is spending a few days with his daughters, Miss Irene Shue and Mrs. Paul J. Atkins, in Richmond, Va.

The marriage of Charles John Forren, of Seebert, to Margaret B. Gordon, of White Sulphur Springs, took place at the Methodist Parsonage June 11. Mr. Forren is a veteran of World War II.

Mrs. Eugene Kelley and children, Ruth Alice and Teddy Lee, of Cloverlick, were in town Friday. Ruth recently had her arm hurt by a falling window, and Teddy has a sore head from falling on a rock. Teddy is seven years old and has had only one birthday up to this time, having been born February 29, 1940.

VFW DANCE

August 2nd is the date set by the local VFW for the second in a series of seasonal dances, the last of which was received with much enthusiasm by the people who attended.

The Dance Committee has promised an even more glamorous affair than before. Over 150 rolls of crepe paper have been used so far in an attempt to make the high school gym look like a ballroom, and the effect is beautiful.

Gus Crickard and his Orchestra will furnish music for the affair, which will feature four moonlight dances in which the light will be altered to fit the mood.

Unfortunately, no spectators will be permitted in the balcony, as is the general rule, due to the fact that the gymnasium is covered by a canopy of crepe paper which makes observation from that point impossible.

DEATHS

Floyd Marshall Mayes, aged 52 years, of Cass, died Thursday, July 18, 1946… He is survived by his widow, Mrs. Cassie Mayes and their six sons Stanley, Eugene, Guy, Raymond, Olen and Robert.

– – –

John Kenna Moore was born at Edray October 26, 1860 and died at Richmond, Virginia, July 16, 1946. He was a son of Allen Taylor Moore and Catherine Gay Moore… On October 20, 1883, he was married to Miss Sally Preston Hoge at Staunton, Virginia…

He was a Presbyterian, a cultured gentleman and of noble character.