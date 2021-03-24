Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, March 28, 1946

Our Army and Navy Boys

Calvin C. Underwood, son of Mrs. Duffie Underwood, of Huntersville, is home from the Army with an honorable discharge. He has been in the service two years.

Pfc. Winfred M. Sheets was honorably discharged from the Army March 13… In the army 17 months, the returned veteran served thirteen months overseas. During his time in service, Pfc. Sheets received the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Ribbon, European, African and Middle Eastern Theatre Ribbon. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Grover Sheets, of Greenbank.

James Nottingham, of the Army, and Ralph Nottingham, of the Navy, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Nottingham, are home from the service with honorable discharges.

Harlan Grimes, with long and hard service in the European theatre, returned to his home here last week with his honorable discharge.

Charles Long, who saw three years of hard service, is home with an honorable discharge.

Staff Sergeant William R. Sutton, of Durbin, is home from the Army with an honorable discharge after 38 months of service. He was in the Infantry and saw long service overseas. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Page Sutton.

MAPLE SUGAR

This has been a good maple sugar year. Among other ways I have of telling is a jar of fine molasses from my friend Sam Galford, of Split Rock.

Speaking of ways of telling about things, why pick a black barked hard maple tree for sweet water? The dark color is caused by sap stain. The flow and waste of sap is from sap sucker holes. They pick the sweet trees. Sap suckers, like horse flies, are hard to fool.

So, trees do vary as to sweetness of water. The old rule was to expect an average of about three percent sugar by weight. In plainer language, expect fifty gallons of water to make a gallon of molasses, which would run around eleven pounds of sugar to the gallon. This is good thick syrup of a kind like the old time sugar maker use to say he liked – the kind which stayed put on his plate. He did not favor this wild, watery syrup he had to chase to catch with his biscuit…

Pierting the Editor

Other editors print about the nice letters they receive, but here is the sour kind I sometimes get:

Dear Cal –

I want to ask you one question. Why are you fighting the Liquor Store so rapidly? You helped to bring it in when you voted for Mr. Roosevelt. You, who support the “wet” party and especially a man as wet as Mr. Roosevelt, certainly have nothing to say. It’s true, the Liquor Store is a nuisance to our town and I’m against it full force, but, I could see farther than the end of my nose about thirteen years ago when your party was elected.

In your paper this week, we were told to pray, pray, and pray and completely abolish the Liquor Traffic. Let me ask you why the majority of the people didn’t pray before they voted in the General Election of 1932 when Mr. Roosevelt was elected. That was the time for earnest and fervent prayers!

Do you think, Mr. Price, one could be Christian and remain Christian, after electioneering, howling for and supporting the Democrat party?

I don’t.

Yours for one more good old Republican administration, with plenty to eat and a pair of nylons.

You can publish this letter if you’re not ashamed of your party.

And, by the way, Mr. Price, is it true that you folks are planning to run Mr. Roosevelt’s picture for the 5th term?

A Reader

Marlinton, W. Va.

WEDDINGS

Mr. and Mrs. John M. Matheny announce the marriage of their daughter, Wilma Virginia, to Mr. Samuel S. Gibson, son of Mrs. L. Kate Gibson, and the late Sherman Gibson, of Frost.

The wedding was solemnized December 28, 1945…

– – –

Miss Juanita M. Coxey became the bride of Glenn R. Spinks, son of Mrs. T. G. Alderman, of Huntersville, in a quiet wedding ceremony at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Coxey, on Sunday, March 17, 1946…

– – –

The betrothal of Miss Joan Pritchard to Mr. William J. Reishman, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Reishman, of Charleston, is being announced today by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John E. Pritchard, of Dunmore…

DEATH

John Sandy Taylor was born May 22, 1868, in Renick’s Valley, and died Monday, March 18, 1946, aged 79 years. He was a son of Henry and Matilda Hale Taylor, and was the last of a large family of children.

On May 30, 1897, he was united in marriage to Miss Rachel Jane Cochran. To this union was born twelve children, including two sets of twins…

Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.