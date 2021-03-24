Green Bank does it again

Green Bank Elementary–Middle School students participated in the Pennies for Patients program to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society during the month of February.

After three weeks of bringing their spare change to school, the students raised a total of $1,104.92.

Karen Murphy’s kindergarten class was this year’s top fundraising class with $426.73.

In second place was Ann Smith’s sixth grade class with $201.37.

Both of these classes will be rewarded with a party of their choice.

This is the 16th year GBMES has participated in the fundraiser with more than $24,000 raised.

A big thank you goes to Tonya Jones and First Citizen’s Bank of Arbovale for their help in counting the change.

We also appreciate the support of the Durbin Lions Club as well as all the parents, family members and friends for their continued support over the years.