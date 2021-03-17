Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, March 21, 1946

Our Army and Navy Boys

Norfolk, Va., March – The release to inactive duty of Lieut. H. R. Callison, USNR, son of D. M. Callison, of Beard, has been announced by the Public Information Office, Fifth Naval District.

Lieut. Callison has been in the Navy a total of 47 months and spent thirty-one months overseas in a variety of positions. He served as engineering officer, executive officer and, later, commanding officer of the USS Yazoo, Navy anti-submarine net tender. He was formerly assistant county supervisor for the farm security administration with offices in Union and is a graduate of Berea College, Berea, Kentucky.

Hylton McMillion, R. M. 3-c, is at home with an honorable discharge from the Navy. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. W. C. McMillion, of Beard. He was in service 21 months with 13 months’ duty overseas in the Pacific area.

James W. Shearer, who recently received his honorable discharge from the Army, has re-enlisted and is now stationed at Camp Campbell, Kentucky.

John William Cashwell has a received his honorable discharge from the Army and is now at home.

Captain Leonard C. McCutcheon is home with his mother, Mrs. L. C. McCutcheon, at Greenbank, with an honorable discharge after long overseas service.

PERSONAL NOTES

Mrs. Orvil Dilley, Alfred and Charles Dilley, and Mrs. Houston Simmons and daughter, Agnes, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jess Wiley, at Covington Sunday.

Mrs. Carl Ballentine, of Pine Grove, is spending the week with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. V. M. Fortune.

Marlinton Flying Service Incorporated, aircraft dealers, received their first Aeronica Champion training plane at the factory in Middleton, Ohio, on Monday. It was flown in by pilot Harry I. Sheets, late of the Army Air Corps. He was accompanied by Andy McLaughlin.

Frank LaBar, of LaBar’s Rhododendren Nurseries of Stroudsburg, Penn., and White Sulphur Springs, is again at work on the Greenbrier digging and shipping big and little laurel. They first began this work here nearly forty years ago.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John William Warren, a son, named John William, Jr., in London, England. Mrs. Warren and son expect to arrive in America about June first.

Mrs. Hayward Colaw was the recipient of many useful and lovely gifts at a shower given in her honor by Mrs. Monna Feathers and Mrs. Clyde Sutton at the latter’s home in Durbin.

George Kellison, of Onoto, has sold his farm to Dewey Sharp. The West Union community welcomes this young couple as neighbors.

BURNSIDE

Mumps, moving and shucking corn seems to be the order of the day around here.

Summers Miller has sold his farm and is moving to Campbelltown. We regret to see him leave the community.

Our school is progressing nicely with Carrie Morrison, teacher. Hot lunch is a great addition to our school. How we do enjoy them. Mrs. Pett is the cook.

Don Morton, of Baltimore, has bought the Elmer Workman property at Burnside. He has moved his wife and sister here while he continues to work in Baltimore.

CAMPBELLTOWN

Earl Price is coming along nicely with his new house in the VanReenan addition.

Pvt. Sandy Rose, Jr., is home with an honorable discharge from the Navy, with his wife and son.

Cpt. Craig Wooddell is home from the Army with an honorable discharge.

Pfc. David Sparks is home with an honorable discharge from the Army.

The Campbelltown Ladies Aid met with Mrs. Clay Triplet and Mrs. Bertha McNellen on March 6th, and had a good meeting.

FOREST FIRES IN COUNTY

Fire control forces were busy last week as early dry weather brought with it a series of forest fires. Fire Lookout Towers were manned without delay and State and federal crews alerted for action.

A fire attributed to incendiaries destroyed 40 acres of national forest and other land on Beaverlick Mountain near the county line. Another fire which got away from a brush burner on Dry Creek burned six acres of land.

Suppression action was taken by crews from Marlinton High School in charge of fire wardens dispatched by the Forest Ranger at Marlinton…

High school crews in the county are trained and organized for the hazardous job of firefighting each season by forest officers of the National Forest and the State.