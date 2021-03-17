Legals – March 18, 2021

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14219

ESTATE OF: LLOYD E. KISNER, JR.

EXECUTOR: David Burner

191 Buffalo Mt. Road

Arbovale, WV 24915-5547

ESTATE NUMBER: 14223

ESTATE OF: MARY ELIZABETH MURRAY

ADMINISTRATRIX: Charlotte Jane Burgess

127 Hoolee Lane

Patrick Springs, Va 24133-3781

ESTATE NUMBER: 14224

ESTATE NAME: WALTER KELLEY

ADMINISTRATOR: Jeffrey Barlow, Sheriff

900 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1333

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/18/2c

– – –

ESTATE NUMBER: 14227

APPOINTMENT DATE: 03/10/2021

ESTATE NAME: JOHN A. GLAAB

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Richard W. Boone, Sr.

1949 Hopewood Drive

Falls Church, VA 22043-1871

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/18/2c

– – –

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA

Petitioner

V Case Number: 21-C-09(R)

DERRICK L. KERR and

$4,158.00 in United States Currency

Respondents

NOTICE OF FILING OF

PETITION FOR FORFEITURE

To: Derrick L. Kerr Any claimant having a right

2229 Brush Country Road AND or interest to the within

Marlinton, WV 24954 described property

The object of this suit is to seek an Order forfeiting the herein described property pursuant to the West Virginia Contraband Forfeiture Act, (Chapter 60A, Article 7 of the West Virginia Code, as amended).

You have the right to file a claim to the herein-described property on or before April 19, 2021. Any such claim must clearly state the identity of the claimant and an address where legal process can be served upon said claimant.

1. The property to be forfeited and subject to this suit is described as follows: Four Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Eight Dollars ($4,158.00) in United States currency;

2. The law enforcement agency responsible for this seizure and forfeiture of this property is the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department; and said seizure took place on January 9, 2021 in or near Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia;

3. An Order of Forfeiture has been requested for the subject property in the name of Derrick L. Kerr at the time of the filing of the Petition; and, Derrick L. Kerr was in possession of the Four Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Eight Dollars ($4,158.00) in United States currency at the time of the seizure;

4. After the date for filing of any claims, an Order of the Court directing forfeiture of the seized property to the State and vesting ownership of said property in the State shall be sought.

If you fail to file a claim, thereafter an Order, upon proper hearing, may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of this Court on the 12th day of March, 2021.

Connie M. Carr

Clerk of the Circuit Court

of Pocahontas County, West Virginia

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

3/18/2c

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WEST VIRGINIA, CHARLESTON

CASE NO. 21-0071-SWF-T

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY,

a solid waste facility.

Tariff filing to change receiving hours.

NOTICE

On February 2, 2021, Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (PCSWA) filed a petition seeking approval to change its receiving hours at Pocahontas County Landfill.

Currently, the landfill operates from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PCSWA is requesting for the receiving hours at the landfill to end at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours would remain unchanged on Saturdays. PCSWA is requesting the change in order to allow the landfill crew time to cover the working face with a tarp before the end of the work day.

Anyone wishing to protest the above changes in hours of operation or to petition to intervene in the proceeding should do so, in writing, to the Executive Secretary of the Public Service Commission, P. O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication.

3/18/2c

– – –

REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority is soliciting written comments from the public concerning the Green Box Fee. These comments will be considered by the board at the March meeting, prior to setting the Green Box Fee for the coming fiscal year.

Written comments must be received by the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority at 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954 by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

3/18/2c

NATIONAL FOREST GRAZING OPPORTUNITIES

The Monongahela National Forest is accepting bids for the seasonal grazing of livestock during the 2021 grazing season on National Forest grazing allotments located in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. A ten-year term grazing permit will be issued to the qualified and successful bidder.

The Day Run Allotment is located on Day Mountain, approximately ten miles west of Marlinton, WV at the end of the gated Forest Road 999. The allotment contains approximately 109 acres in two pastures. The allowable stocking is 15 animal units. Rotational grazing is required and will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

The Hannah Allotment is located approximately eight miles north of Marlinton, WV along State Route 219, and on the south side of the Lake Reed Road. The allotment contains 74 acres and the allowable stocking is 8 animal units. Rotational grazing is required and will be permitted May 15 to October 1.

A ten-year term grazing permit will be issued to the person who, in combination: 1.) Is willing and able to carry out the necessary maintenance and repairs to existing allotment facilities, such as fences, gates, corrals and watering facilities, as will be agreed upon beforehand between the permittee and the Forest Service, and then incorporated into the permit and/or annual operating instructions. The Forest Service will provide major materials to make the necessary repairs. 2.) Can graze the number of animal units closest to the allowable stocking, and 3.) Submits the highest bid.

Applicants for term permits must own or have legal right of use of the base property necessary to adequately care for the permitted livestock should it become necessary to remove them from National Forest lands during the grazing season. The base property shall have the necessary facilities, such as fences, water and forage to handle the permitted livestock. The Forest Service may require an inspection of the base property prior to issuance of the permit.

The minimum grazing fee bid is $7.10 per animal unit per month. An animal unit is defined as one adult cow with or without a nursing calf, a bull, a horse, a mule, a donkey or a burro, in any combination. Bid deposits are not required. The grazing fee established by bidding will be adjusted each year thereafter by applying an annual bid adjustment factor. This may result in an increase or decrease to the established grazing fee in the future. Applicants must own the livestock they intend to graze. A person can bid on more than one allotment. Only one member of a household can bid on a particular alllotment. Prior to bidding, persons are encouraged to inspect the allotments. The permittee may be able to use fee credits to make Forest Service approved improvements to their allotment. In exchange for carrying out these improvements at their cost, the permittees grazing fee will be reduced by the value of the work accomplished.

Persons interested in bidding should provide in writing; the name(s) of the allotment(s) they are interested in grazing, the number and types of livestock they intend to graze there, their name, mailing address, phone number, and their bid to: Cynthia Sandeno, District Ranger, Marlinton Ranger District, P.O. Box 210, Marlinton, WV 24954. Bids must be signed and received by close of business March 29, 2021. On the front of the envelope write “Grazing Bid.” Bidders will be notified of the results of the bidding. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Marlinton Ranger District at (304) 799-4334.

The Forest Service is committed to the policy that all persons shall have equal access to its programs, facilities, and employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, or national origin.

3/18/1c