Seventy-Five Years Ago

Thursday, January 17, 1946

Our Boys in Service

Paul Duncan, E M 3-c, of the Navy, is home with an honorable discharge. He has spent several months in the Pacific area.

Russell P. Tallman, son of John H. Tallman, of Cass, is one of 621 high point Navy veterans whom the Navy is returning to the States for discharge aboard the U. S. S. Admiralty Island, a carrier in the Navy’s famed Magic Carpet fleet. This ship left Guam, December 21, and was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco about January 5.

Sergeant Guy Merl Faulknier is home from the Army on furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Guy R. Faulknier. He has been serving in the Pacific area.

Alfred Dilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arvil Dilley is home from the Army with an honorable discharge. He served in the European Theatre.

Frank Slavin, C. F. C., of the Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl W. Slavin, is at Bath, Maine, for a couple of months to put a new destroyer in commission.

Lee McLaughlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence McLaughlin, of Dunmore, is home with an honorable discharge from the Army after twenty months in the service.

Corporal Eugene Dilley, of the Air Corps, is home on furlough with his father, Hevener Dilley. He has re-enlisted for another year.

Clyde Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emery E. Anderson, returned from long and hard service with the United States Army last Saturday. He has received his honorable discharge.

Corporal Ray Viers, of the A.A. F. left Sunday for the Army Camp at Greensboro, North Carolina, after spending several weeks’ furlough here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Viers. Mr. and Mrs. Viers, June and Bobby Viers and Gerald Boggs accompanied him to Roanoke, Virginia. Corporal Viers reenlisted in the Regular Army in November for one year.

ABATE A NUISANCE

Petitions are being circulated among the voters of the Town of Marlinton, praying the County Court to call an election for a popular vote on the question of freeing the community of the nuisance of a State Liquor Store. Naturally, the people are readily signing up. The three hundred and some names required were almost reached the last time I heard.

Of course there is no good way to handle liquor. It is admitted that the state monopoly has some features not so objectionable as the blatant, open saloon, run by individuals who seek to pile up money at the expense of souls and bodies, misery and woe of their fellow man. It can be admitted that alcoholics, like narcotic addicts, will seek to get and usually find their poison, regardless of any attempted public regulation of the cussed traffic.

The high class business place way in which State liquor stores are conducted keeps them from helping to care for their customers in their distress and assist in laying the cane they raise. Drinking is not allowed on the premises nor can the drunks congregate there. This leaves the poor addicts to slop around the streets, overflow into a beer joint to scrub up the place and then to wake up in jail, with the bust-head , thoroughly dehydrated.

However, I can see no reason why a community like ours feels called up to allow itself to be imposed upon by being made the central drinking place for the alcoholics of a whole countryside. The first step to abate the nuisance is to sign the petition praying the court to call a popular election.

WEDDINGS

The marriage of Miss Catherine Blackhurst and Arthur B. Fauley, son of Mrs. Catherine Hart, of Morgantown, was solemnized at 6:00 o’clock Saturday evening, January 12, 1945, in the First Presbyterian Church of Fairmont… The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Allen J. Blackhurst.

– – –

Mr. P. B. Beamer, of Hillsville, Virginia, announces the marriage of his daughter, Mattie Geneva, to Charles K. Landis, son of S. P. Landis of Huntersville, on Tuesday, December 25, 1945…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Gay, of Clover Lick, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Madge, to Lyle Fair, son of Mrs. Viola Fair, of Bradford, Ohio.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Seebert Wilfong, of Marlinton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Miss Catherine Wilfong, to Dice Rimel, also of Marlinton. The wedding took place on Saturday, January 5, 1946, at the Edray Parsonage… Mr. Rimel was in the service for seven years and fought in the battle of Pearl Harbor…

– – –

Miss Edna Mae Hevener, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Hevener, of Durbin, and Hayward F. Colaw, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Colaw, also of Durbin, were married at the Methodist Parsonage in Monterey, Virginia, Tuesday, January 8, 1946… Mr. Colaw recently received his honorable discharge from the Army.

– – –

Mrs. Rosie Wilfong, of Clover Lick, announces the engagement of her daughter, Doris Loretta, to Newman B. Dilley, of Clawson, son of Mrs. Joe Dilley. Mr. Dilley has just returned from several months’ overseas duty…

DEATHS

Edward M. Richardson, aged 72 years, died at his home in Marlinton Wednesday morning, January 9, 1946… His body was laid to rest in the cemetery at Amelia Courthouse, Virginia. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dolly De Kraft Richardson.

Mr. Richardson was a son of the late Charles J. and Maria Helmentoller Richardson, of Bath County. Of his father’s family there remain his brothers, C. J. Richardson, George R. Richardson, Dr. Thomas Richardson and Rev. Frank Richardson, DD., his sisters, Mrs. Z. S. Smith and Mrs. W. T. Gover.

More than forty years ago, Mr. Richardson came to Pocahontas County to be associated with his brother, C. J. Richardson, in the hardware business at Marlinton and Durbin, and here he remained, serving the people, to the end of his life…

– – –

Mrs. Flossie Hannah Sheets Anderson died at her home on Little Backcreek, near Mountain Grove, Virginia, January 7, 1945, aged 26 years, 11 months and 21 days. She is survived by her husband, Roy Anderson, five children, William, Roy, Jr., Clyde, Annie Gale and Clarence Calvin. Also her mother, Janie Adams, four brothers, Berlin, George, Harmon and Clarence; four sisters, Anna Lee Buzzard, Mary Alice Smith, Gladolia Sheets and Nellie Sheets… Burial in Mountain Grove cemetery.

– – –

Charles Fremonth Wickwire, aged 85 years, died at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Jesse Hoover, Saturday, January 12, 1946, of the infirmities of age. His body was laid in the family plot in Mountain View cemetery…