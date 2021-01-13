100 Years Ago

Thursday, January 13, 1921

Col. Anderson Hatfield, of Logan county, is dead at the age of 81 years of pneumonia. Under the euphonious name of Devil Anse, he was prominent in the Hatfield and McCoy feud. He survived that to live many years in peace on his farm, and died in bed, very much respected and beloved.

J. B. McNeil, who lives on Bucks Run, recently found, on a bypath leading through his place, a bag containing rather a large sum of money in currency, gold and silver, the whole weighing about four pounds. There is no explanation as to how the money was lost, and it is thought it might be the proceeds of a robbery. Mr. McNeil is willing to turn over the money to the owner upon proper proof of ownership being furnished.

The January mud is the worst in several years. Owing to recent thaws the ground frost melted, and conditions of travel are very bad.

Now is the winter of our discontent made worse a plenty by this lack of work –

The only local vacant job is that of pastor of our kirk;

But that is only open to the man who wears the white and spotless collar.

A pious, able, eloquent, superior Christian Scholar;

The fortune teller told our friend, the wood hick, he would travel,

It has come true, he packs his grip, and then he hits the gravel.

From place to place, from camp to camp, his restless footsteps stray,

He knows not where he’s going, but he’s surely on the way.

And as he walks, he grumbles some, it’s what he’s noted for.

And asks the world if this is what he lately voted for.

And so on. The political economy sharps estimate in round numbers that the number of men seeking work is approximately the same as the army that this country put into the field during the late war. They also express the opinion that if it were not for the modern banking laws that there would be a panic such as the world has never seen.

It is a fact that work is hard to get, but we are sure that it is only a case of readjustment. The country had the best crops in years and the factories have been manufacturing the staple articles of commerce as never before. But the organization showed too much greed and the buying public laid down on them and it is only a question of a short time until the market adjusts itself and then good times will come again. Thousands of buildings are only waiting pre war prices to be in the process of erection.

High wages were built up until it was thought that the time would never come again when a laboring man would work for less than two dollars and a half a day, but that was not to be. The next best thing will be work for all and cheaper goods. That is about all that can be hoped for now…

We always heard that reconstruction was worse than war but never fully realized it until this experience. But every day brings us nearer the end of the period of depression…

We go back to the bare rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our advice to the laboring man is to do as the white collar crowd has always had to do – take the first job that is offered and hold on to it like grim death.

NO BIG DRUNK AT INAUGURATION

President Elect Harding took the bull by the horns and ordered that no celebration be held in connection with his inauguration. He will be sworn in by competent authority in the Senate Chamber and deliver an address.

Washington city is taking it hard for the harvest will be a failure. It was a big jolt to that city.

DUNMORE

A pleasant feature of the holiday season was a party given by Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Grimes on New Year’s night. A large number of friends were present and the evening was spent in interesting games. All were surprised to find, along with the refreshments, cards announcing the engagement of the eldest daughter, Ruth Bland, to Rev. J. C. Turner. Miss Grimes is teaching in Greenbank High School, and Mr. Turner is pastor of the First M. E. Church at Beaconsfield, Iowa. This promising young couple has our best wishes.

BENJAMIN SHARP, DEAD

Benjamin Sharp died at his home at Frost on Saturday morning, January 8, 1921, aged 67 years. He had been in failing health for some years, but had been ill but a few days. Bright’s disease was the cause of his death. Burial on Sunday at the Sharp graveyard near Frost.

Mr. Sharp is survived by his wife and a number of children, and a sister Mrs. Thomas Kellison, of Mountain Grove. He was a good citizen and a kindly, likable man.

HOW TO TREAT

YOUR TOWN

Praise it.

Improve it.

Talk about it.

Be public spirited.

Tell about its businessmen.

Remember it is your home.

Take a real home pride in it.

Tell of its natural advantages.

Help the public officers do the most good.

When strangers come to town, treat them well.

Support local institutions that benefit your town.

Don’t call your best citizens frauds and imposters.

Look ahead of self when all the town is to be considered. – Drug Trade Weekly

