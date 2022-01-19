[caption id="attachment_84927" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Purple-Star-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="647" class="size-full wp-image-84927" \/> At Hillsboro Elementary School, James Goldsberry, center, accepted the school\u2019s Purple Star Award banner on behalf of the school. Goldsberry\u2019s parents both serve in the National Guard. He is shown here with Superintendent Terrence Beam and principal Rebecca Spencer. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nAll five schools in Pocahontas County received their official Purple Star Award certification Friday \u2013 recognizing the schools for focusing on supporting military families in the county, as well as the students who have family members currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.\r\n\r\nSchool Superintendent Terrence Beam and Pocahontas County Purple Star Award Coordinator Ron Hall traveled to the schools to present banners and certificates to the administration and students.\r\n\r\nThirteen students at Pocahontas County High School have parents or siblings serving in the military, and they are the ones who accepted the banner, with the assistance of the school\u2019s Purple Star Award coordinator Anita Workman.\r\n\r\nWorkman explained what the designation meant for the school and commended the students for working together to form a support club.\r\n\r\n\u201cPurple Star schools help military-connected students transition successfully with measures that include student-led programs to help create social connections,\u201d Workman said. \u201cWith that being said, we\u2019re excited to tell that we have created the Purple Star Military Pride Club here at PCHS, and these students will be taking the lead on heading up those programs and activities.\u201d\r\n\r\nA military page has also been added to the PCHS website to provide information for military families.\r\n\r\nMarlinton Middle School also recognized its military-connected students and principal Nebraska Scotchie said the school has an open-door policy when it comes to communication with military families who need assistance in any way.\r\n\r\n\u201cPocahontas County strives to support our active and retired military, and assist our military children in any way possible,\u201d Scotchie said. \u201cI wish to extend a heartfelt thank you for your service in the United States military and offer an open door invitation for any suggestions that you have that we may need to do to support your children, as well as your family.\u201d\r\nMarlinton Elementary School and Hillsboro Elementary School also recognized their military-connected students as they accepted the banners to hang in their schools. Green Bank Elementary-Middle School held a small ceremony with the administration to receive the recognition.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County is one of three West Virginia counties to be designated as having Purple Star Award schools. In addition to assisting current students in military families, the schools will also focus on reaching out to active military members from the county to send them support and care packages.\r\n\r\nTo learn more about the Purple Star Award, visit wvde.us\/commonground\/purplestaraward\/
