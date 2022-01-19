The following hearings were recently held in the Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nA hearing was held on a motion to revoke or extend alternative sentencing in the case the State vs Joseph Tawney. The state advised the court that Tawney has not paid any restitution since he has been on home incarceration. The state asked that restitution be a condition of the defendant\u2019s completion of home incarceration and any parole he may be granted. The court imposed a minimum payment plan of $100 per month beginning in February 2022. Tawney has pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of transferring stolen property.\r\n\r\nA sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Gary McKenney wherein defense counsel asked for alternative sentencing. The court does not believe the defendant would be successful if placed on alternative sentencing due to his alcohol abuse. The court sentenced McKenney to not less than one year nor more than three years with credit for 203 days\u2019 jail time served. The defendant will be fined $3,000 and court costs will be assessed.\r\n\r\nThe state filed a pre-trial diversion agreement for one year in the case against Amanda Lynn Lockman, 46, of Mount Nebo. The state agrees to not prosecute this matter if the defendant complies with terms and conditions of the agreement.
Leave a Reply