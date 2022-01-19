[caption id="attachment_84921" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/IMG_1471.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="468" class="size-full wp-image-84921" \/> Family photos and unforgettable memories of Germany, Japan, California, West Virginia and the love of her life \u2013 her husband, Jerry \u2013 surround Pocahontas County author Elke Neumann Taylor in her home in Dunmore.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nDunmore resident and author Elke Neumann Taylor\u2019s long and winding life journey has taken her from her childhood home in Hamburg, Germany, to places she never would have dreamed possible.\r\n\r\nTaylor, the author of two memoirs, has an excellent memory.\r\n\r\nIn her first book, Elke\u2019s Memoirs of Hamburg 1941 \u2013 published in 2006 \u2013 Taylor describes the deprivations and horror of war-torn Germany during World War II as seen through the eyes of a very young child. \r\n\r\nAt the age of three, Elke experienced the death of her father, followed by the bombing of Hamburg and her home \u2013which left her, her mother and grandparents, refugees in their own country. \r\n\r\nHow the little family survived starvation and harsh living conditions is not for the rom com club. \r\n\r\nThe subject might seem like tough sledding for readers, but Taylor\u2019s spare, non-sentimental writing style \u2013 reminiscent of Ernest Hemingway \u2013 gives readers an almost breezy tour of what some might call a nightmarish childhood.\r\n\r\n\u201cMama always told me that I should write our story; that people should know how it was for us,\u201d Taylor said.\r\n\r\n\u201cTo me it is a story of the resilience, strength, courage and bravery of my parents and grandparents. \u00a0I wanted to publish the book so my mama could read it, but, her health was failing, and I was too late,\u201d she related sadly. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cAt least I finally wrote the book, and my work was done.\u201d\r\n\r\nOr so she thought. \r\n\r\nSo well written and compelling was her first effort in putting pen to paper that readers clamored for a sequel.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat I did not count on was that I got so many calls to write another one,\u201d Taylor explained.\r\n\r\n\u201cEveryone was wanting to know more. \u00a0So I wrote the sequel. I wrote two books in two years.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u00a0Her second memoir, Passport to the Orient \u2013 published in 2007 \u2013 was the continuation of memories of her growing-up years, and it takes readers to Taylor\u2019s time in Japan, and young womanhood in America. \r\n\r\nAnd now, almost 15 years later, Taylor still receives mail from readers wanting to know more about her life\u2019s adventures.\r\n\r\nIncluded in those adventures was meeting and marrying a young Air Force jet mechanic and plane captain from Pocahontas County, named Jerry Taylor, son of Emmett and Georgia Taylor.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were married for 60 glorious years,\u201d Taylor said.\r\n\r\nThe couple met in Riverside, California, where Jerry was stationed at March Air Force base \u2013 the same base where Elke\u2019s American step-father was stationed. \r\n\r\nJerry had been stationed in Guam, Japan and Okinawa when the young couple met on a blind date.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was raised in a military family, and Jerry was the most patriotic man I ever met,\u201d she remembered. We met on a blind date, and it was fate \u2013 it was love at first sight. \r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I opened the door to a knock that evening, he took my breath away.\r\n\r\n\u201cI like to say we were married on our first date.\u201d \r\n\r\nAnd the rest, as they say, is history.\r\n\r\nJerry had a Triumph motorcycle when he was in the service, and the couple took many trips together, touring around California. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe got married in Richmond, Virginia, in 1962, and Jerry worked as a truck driver.\r\n\r\nYou can take the boy out of West Virginia, but you can\u2019t take West Virginia out of the boy.\r\n\r\nSaying his dad needed him on the farm in Dunmore, Jerry moved them back to Pocahontas County, and built the couple a house within walking distance of his parents\u2019 home.\r\n\r\nTaylor recalls arriving in Pocahontas County in February 1961, \u201cduring a blizzard even worse than the one we just had [Sunday].\u201d \r\n\r\nJerry got a job with the U.S. Forest Service in Marlinton, and he and Elke raised their two sons, Jeffrey and Randy.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter Jerry retired from the Forest Service, he joined the Pocahontas County Honor Corps, an organization he was so proud to serve,\u201d Taylor said.\r\n\r\nSadly, the couple had to part in 2020. Jerry passed away, a result of a heart attack, but Taylor has remained in their family home.\r\n\r\nShe is extremely gifted and fills her days with a variety of hobbies.\r\n\r\nIn addition to writing, she enjoys painting, hand-work, gardening \u2013 raising exotic and unusual plants \u2013 and reading mysteries.\r\nAnd like a lot of Pocahontas Countians, she\u2019s a dab hand at baking.\r\n\r\nShe is very philosophical about her life \u2013 then and now.\r\n\r\n\u201cGermany was home to me, and no matter the hardships, it was a time of living in adverse conditions while making the best of things and believing in the good that lives in our hearts,\u201d Taylor said.\r\n\r\n\u201cEven with all the difficulties, I can say I enjoyed my childhood to the fullest,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd as for living in Japan, I loved every minute of it. \r\n\r\n\u201cWhat I like most about living here in Pocahontas County is the beauty, and sometimes the solitude, and especially the gracious friends I\u2019ve made, who accepted me right from the beginning. \u00a0Most people here have never met a stranger.\u201d \u00a0\r\n\r\nHer readers might be surprised to learn that Taylor came close to never publishing a single word.\u00a0\r\n\r\nDuring high school in Japan, after turning in what she thought was a very good writing assignment, she was shocked to receive a C from her English teacher. \r\n\r\n\u201cI approached the teacher asking why my grade was so low, and she replied, \u2018you know the answer \u2013 you copied this from a book.\u2019\r\n\r\n\u201cNo matter what I said, she did not believe me. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIn hindsight it showed how good my writing was, but she damaged my self-esteem. \u00a0I quit writing \u2013 for fifty years. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWho knows, I might have been a really famous author if the person who should have been there to mentor me had not destroyed my will to write.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cSo, to young people I would say, set your goals in life and follow your instincts.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cBelieve in yourself with pride and self-respect.\r\n\r\n\u201cDon\u2019t let anyone put you down.\u201d \u00a0\r\n\r\nLike a lot of successful authors, Taylor admits to struggling with a huge case of writer\u2019s block, but with her readers clamoring for \u201cthe rest of the story,\u201d she is planning to finish a \u201cthird chapter\u201d of her memoirs.\r\n\r\n\u201cOne thing I\u2019d like readers to take away from my books is the importance of perseverance,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn difficult situations, your adrenaline goes into overdrive and there\u2019s this basic will to hang on and live another day \u2013 because tomorrow will be better.\u201d\r\n\r\nElke Neumann Taylor\u2019s memoirs, Elke\u2019s Memoirs of Hamburg 1941 and Passport to the Orient may be found at various online book outlets\u00a0and at libraries in Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\n
