<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/PurpleStar-tagline-BlkTxt-1.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="307" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83795" \/>\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThe American military has many symbols that designate rank, years of service and awards received by the men and women who bravely serve this country.\r\n\r\nBlue Star Families is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to families of military members \u2013\u00a0illustrated with a blue star flag. \r\n\r\nGold Star Families display a gold star that recognizes a family member who died during his or her military service.\r\n\r\nThe Purple Star Award is for schools. It symbolizes that a school or school district is dedicated to supporting its military families and the students of those families.\r\n\r\nThe five schools in Pocahontas County recently join-ed the Purple Star Award family. Hillsboro Elementary School principal Becky Spencer \u2013 who is a military mom \u2013\u00a0helped spearhead the school system\u2019s participation in the organization.\r\n\r\nSpencer explained that the purple designation is for all service branches and provides a platform for military families who often move several times during their service, which means children move from school to school.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Purple Star program helps schools identify ways that they can support military families - whether it\u2019s emotional support, helping them find the resources in the community or making connections with other military families,\u201d Spencer said.\r\n\r\nAt last count, Spencer said the county has 42 military families with active and currently deployed family members. \r\n\r\nAs part of the Purple Star Award, there are several things the schools must do to show their support of the families and to provide information to current students who may want to join the military in the future.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey want you to put military links on your websites, to do at least two activities that support military families in some way in your school and at the high school level,\u201d Spencer said. \u00a0\u201cIt\u2019s getting recruiters and links and talking and contact points. So, the high school is beefing up their platform. They usually waited for the recruiters to come to them, but they\u2019re being a little more proactive and making sure all branches are represented.\u201d\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Schools are already ahead of the curve when it comes to providing military-based programs. For several years, the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps has worked with the schools and made presentations at the five schools during the week of Veterans Day.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe Honor Corps always chooses something to highlight, so usually it\u2019s a teachable moment,\u201d Spencer explained. \u201cI think last year was the setting of the table for the POW\/MIA, explaining why you set a place at the table for them. One year it was how to fold the flag and what the flag represents - and to always stand as the flag passes in a parade.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis year, the Honor Corps wants to focus on Pocahontas County High School alumni who are active military members or are going through basic training at this time.\r\n\r\n\u201cOnce we dug through this, we found forty currently serving high school graduates that we have been tracing and finding,\u201d Spencer said. \u201cIt\u2019s really cool to see all of those kids. We are putting together a PowerPoint slide show of pictures of them in uniform, descriptions of their job and location, so that our kids can see where these students have gone in life. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt was really cool to see you can have a career in the military, and we have a lot who are in the National Guard, which can help young people get through college,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nWith the financial assistance of the Honor Corps and American Legion, the schools are putting together special Christmas Care Packages for the county\u2019s service men and women who are currently serving. As the schools gather supplies for this project, Spencer said she welcomes donations from community members, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cSome things that they\u2019ve requested are personal items like lotion, chap stick, band- aids, energy bars,\u201d she said. \u201cThose who are in basic or AIT \u2013\u00a0they\u2019re not allowed to go to the store or they\u2019re not allowed off base because of COVID. There\u2019s a lot more lockdown because of COVID on the bases, so they don\u2019t get to just run to the local Walmart.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf it\u2019s not in the PX and you\u2019re not getting it through Amazon, you\u2019re not getting it,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nSpencer, whose son, Conner, recently graduated from basic training with the National Guard, said she got requests for lots of household items during Conner\u2019s time in basic. \r\n\r\n\u201cAny personal care items, as well as cards, books, games,\u201d she said. \u201cThe Buckeye Winners 4-H Club donated $400 and said, \u2018Just buy them Visa cards so they can go eat.\u2019 We\u2019re going to wait until the end and buy them gift cards to the restaurants on base so they can have a meal on us. It\u2019s a pretty wide range of things.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs Spencer was collecting information for the list of active members who graduated from PCHS, she was amazed to see just how many students chose to join the military.\r\n\r\nAt Conner\u2019s basic training graduation, Spencer said one speaker explained that the class represented the one percent of people from their communities who would serve.\r\n\r\nIn looking at the list, Spencer said Pocahontas County surpasses that, especially the Class of 2020.\r\n\r\n\u201cLast year\u2019s graduating class \u2013\u00a0ten percent of them signed up and I was like, \u2018why?\u2019\u201d she said. \u201cIt was amazing how many signed up. It\u2019s usually two or three kids every year that go into the military, but for some reason, that group had an enormous number that went.\u201d\r\n\r\nSome would say it was the recruiters, but with COVID-19, the recruiters didn\u2019t come to the school as they had in the past.\r\n\u201cConner searched for his recruiter,\u201d Spencer said. \r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I went back and saw the list, I realized we need the Purple Star. We need the support because that\u2019s a large percentage. There are still siblings of those kids in our schools. Those families are in our community and as a community, we need to support the kids who are choosing to serve.\u201d\r\n\r\nSpencer said she has learned just how much being a military family can change the way you approach life every day.\r\n\r\n\u201cAs a parent of a military kid, everything changes,\u201d she said. \u201cYou watch the news differently. Your politics are different. How you vote is different because everything has a direct consequence on your kid. So, it\u2019s a little bit of a different world. It has changed our view of everything.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlong with supporting the students who go on to join the military, Spencer said the Purple Star Award really helps schools remember they have students with military family members \u2013 especially parents \u2013 who also need special attention.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have kids here who have parents who were deployed,\u201d she said. \u201cThankfully, they\u2019re back home now, but hearing things on the news and even in conversations \u2013\u00a0you\u2019re teaching social studies and you\u2019re trying to teach what\u2019s happening \u2013\u00a0as a teacher, you have to be extremely cognizant of the children in your classroom and how that relates to them personally.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat you might be thinking of teaching what\u2019s happening in the world around you as current events, it\u2019s much more than just a current event to them,\u201d she continued. \u201cWe\u2019re making sure that our teachers are aware of these kids. We all strive to know our families, but this is just an extra way of saying, make sure you know these guys; make sure you know the burdens they carry because it\u2019s a bigger scenario in some ways.\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nThose interested in making donations for the Christmas Care Packages may drop items off to the school in their community. The boxes will be compiled at Hillsboro Elementary School by Spencer and Susan Arbogast and the packages will be shipped out before Christmas.
