A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Braelynn Raene Peteete left this world unexpectedly, at the age of 8, on October 24, 2021. Born in Elkins, September 29, 2013, she was the daughter of James Allen Jr. and Rebecca Lea Preusse Peteete.\r\n\r\nVisitation will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Green Bank Elementary\/Middle School Friday, October 29, 2021. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to Green Bank Elementary\/Middle School to help purchase books in honor of Braelynn\u2019s love of reading.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
Leave a Reply