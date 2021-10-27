<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/EMpty-Bowls-1.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="489" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83785" \/>\r\n\r\nThanks to the generosity of the Pocahontas County community, Empty Bowls 2021 was a big success. The Pocahontas Opera House was filled with delicious homemade soups, breads, desserts and conversation as more than a hundred people enjoyed an evening of good company and good food. The proceeds of the event go toward Family Resource Network\u2019s Harvest House Food Pantry.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThere were plenty of beautiful handmade bowls for guests to choose from, all made by local artists. Shown here are two of the artists responsible for the bowls - Tracy Walker and Cynthia Gurreri.\r\n\r\nKendra Taylor and Becky Campbell organized the Empty Bowls event, decorated the Opera House, set up tables and chairs at Discovery Junction, and conducted an interesting silent auction. L.D. Bennett photo
