NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

ADDRESSES UNKNOWN

Notice is hereby given that the Final Settlement for the following estate was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission on the 15th day of July, 2022. If no objections or exceptions are filed with the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission the Final Settlement will be presented to the Pocahontas County Commission on August 2, 2022 for approval.

ESTATE NUMBER: 13689

ESTATE NAME: HOWARD M. TIBBS, JR.

EXECUTOR: George R. Bolden, Sr.

11315 Glen Park Drive

Fredericksburg, VA 22407-1763

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 15, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

By Lisa G. Workman, Deputy

7/21/2c

Notice is hereby given that the Final Settlement for the following estate was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission on the 15th day of July, 2022. If no objections or exceptions are filed with the Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission the Final Settlement will be presented to the Pocahontas County Commission on August 2, 2022 for approval.

ESTATE NUMBER: 10716

ESTATE NAME: BERT H. WAUGH

ADMINISTRATOR: MARY JO FISHER

700 WAUGH ROAD

CASS, WV 24927

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 19, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14378

ESTATE OF: NAOMI F. NEWMAN

EXECUTOR: Samuel M. Felton

1001 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 19, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14415

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 18, 2022

ESTATE NAME: GLENN WILLIAM ARBOGAST

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kelley Nicole Arbogast

10939 Frost Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9031

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 18, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/21/2c

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District, covering Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties is requesting Expression of Interest (EOI) for engineering services on an as needed basis, for a period of two years. This is not an exclusive contract, and the GVCD reserves the right to contract with other engineering firms for work, as desired, at their sole discretion.

Engineering services to include:

Geotechnical, Survey, Design, Plans, Analysis, Cost estimates, Inspection, Monitoring, Reports, Certification, Repair/Rehabilitation, Construction oversight/ management for Flood control structures, Natural Stream and/or Channel Restoration, Watershed-based plans, Agricultural practices, Utility relocation.

Interested firms please submit EOI to GVCD:

Angela Sawyers, District Manager

Phone: 304-645-6173 E-mail: asawyers@wvca.us

Closing date for EOI: July 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Please send your packets to:

Greenbrier Valley Conservation District

USDA Service Center

179 Northridge Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901

7/7/4c

NOTICE TO ARCHITECTS

Pursuant to West Virginia Code §5G-1-3, Pocahontas County Board of Education is seeking expressions of interest from Architectural firms for all professional services to design and provide construction administration for a new standing seam metal roof and replacement of three new boilers and other associated general renovations for the current Marlinton Elementary School.

Architects are invited to submit an expression of interest, to include a statement of qualifications, performance data, and other material information desired no later than Friday, August 12, 2022, 1:00 P.M (E.S.T.) at the office of the Board of Education of Pocahontas County, Attn: Ronald G. Hall, Director of Maintenance, 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924.

A selection team will evaluate the statements of qualifications and will conduct discussions with at least three of the professional firms submitting these statements deemed to be the most highly qualified to provide the service required, rank such firms in order of preference and submit to the Pocahontas County Board of Education for approval.

7/28/2c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m., prevailing time, a public hearing will be held in the County Commission Meeting Room, Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, at which time and place all parties in interest may appear before the Pocahontas County Building Commission (the “Building Commission”) and may be heard as to whether the following described Ordinance shall be put into effect by the Building Commission.

Notice is further given that the Building Commission contemplates the final enactment on August 11, 2022, of an Ordinance authorizing the issuance of an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $6,000,000 of the Pocahontas County Building Commission, West Virginia, Lease Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2022 (the “Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes”) to provide funds for the purpose of financing temporarily a portion of the costs of the renovation, expansion, improvement and equipping of Pocahontas Memorial Hospital and related facilities, including without limitation (i) the renovation of approximately 1,885 square feet of existing space in such hospital and (ii) and the addition of approximately 7,139 square feet of space to such hospital by the expansion of the existing building, and also includes plans to locate existing outpatient ancillary services within the renovated areas, including radiology and cardio-pulmonary which will expand space to add mammography, nuclear medicine and stress testing, and to locate in the new addition the Rural Health Clinic, patient access and waiting areas, as well as physical and occupational therapy (the land, improvements thereon, including without limitation the renovations, expansion, improvements and equipment described above, and related facilities constituting the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital are collectively referred to herein as the “Hospital Facilities”) on certain land located at 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, which is owned by The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia (the “County Commission”) and the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital (the “Hospital”) and leased to the Building Commission pursuant to a Ground Lease, as amended. The Ordinance further provides for the subleasing of the Hospital Facilities by the Building Commission to the County Commission and the Hospital pursuant to a Sublease Agreement (the “Lease”).

The Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes (i) will be special obligations of the Building Commission payable solely from proceeds of the lease revenue bonds anticipated to be issued to United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, as described below, and/or payments to be received by the Building Commission pursuant to the Lease, and any other permitted sublease of the Hospital Facilities and other security held pursuant to a Bond Purchase Agreement, and (ii) will not constitute a debt or liability of Pocahontas County (except as provided in the Lease) or the State of West Virginia.

The Ordinance further provides for the execution and delivery of a Bond Purchase Agreement among the Building Commission, County Commission, Hospital and initial purchaser of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes and a Credit Line Deed of Trust and Security Agreement by which the Building Commission will encumber the Hospital Facilities to secure, among other things, the repayment of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes and assign to the owner(s) of the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes the right to receive rental and other payment under the Lease, or other subleases permitted by the Bond Purchase Agreement, to further secure the owner(s) of such bond anticipation notes. The Hospital Facilities will be subleased by the Building Commission to the County Commission and the Hospital pursuant to the Lease.

It is anticipated that the Series 2022 Bond Anticipation Notes will be paid with the proceeds of one or more lease revenue bonds to be issued by the Building Commission to the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development.

A certified copy of the Ordinance is on file for review by interested persons on each weekday, except holidays, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission, Pocahontas County Courthouse, Marlinton, West Virginia.

Published at the direction of the Pocahontas County Building Commission this 28th day of July 2022.

Ira Turner, Secretary

Pocahontas County Building Commission

7/28/2c

NON-DISCRIMINATION DISCLOSURE

As required by federal laws and regulations, the Pocahontas County Board of Education does not discriminate on the basis of sex, race, color, religion, handicapping condition, marital status or national origin in employment or in its education programs and activities.

Inquiries may be referred to: Ruth Bland, Director of Special Education/Student Services, Title IX Coordinator, Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Rd, Buckeye, WV 24924, 304-799-4505, ext. 2224 or to the Associate Superintendent, Section 504 Coordinator, Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Rd, Buckeye , WV 24924, 304-799-4505, or to the Department of Education’s Director of the Office for Civil Rights.

Note: State and Federal laws include Title IX, Education Amendments of 1972, Title VII, Civil Rights Act of 1964, Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Section 504, and other State or Federal laws and regulations governing students and employees.

This is to serve as Public Notice that Pocahontas County High School adheres to the above policy.

7/28/1c